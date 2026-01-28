The Rabbit House OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Chilling Mystery Online?

The Rabbit House is a mystery suspense that leads you into a world where silence speaks volumes. Written and directed by Vaibhav Kulkarni, the film is about a just-married couple whose serene holiday in Himachal Pradesh takes on increasingly sinister tones. They have some unanswered questions from the mysterious sixteen-door house they inhabit and can't shake a general eeriness in the air. Instead, the film chooses to concentrate on suspense and psychological tension and concealed truths that allow even the house itself to become a thing of terror in the story.

When and Where to Watch The Rabbit House

The Rabbit House (2025) is streaming on WAVES OTT from February 5, 2026. Audiences can catch the film through OTT digital streaming on the WAVES OTT platform with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of The Rabbit House

The trailer begins with a dark and mysterious tone from the initial frame. A young married couple's peaceful trip to Himachal Pradesh takes a turn for the terrifying when the wife vanishes. The husband is a suspect, and dark secrets in the house will result in a surprising and unforgettable revelation.

Cast and Crew of The Rabbit House

The Rabbit House cast has Amit Riyaan, Karishma, and Padmanabh Gaikwad. The movie is directed by Vaibhav Kulkarni, who has also penned the script.

Reception of The Rabbit House

The film was well-appreciated early on, as evidenced by its IMDb rating, mainly for the story atmosphere and performances. The movie has an IMDb Rating of 8.9/10.