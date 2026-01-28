Technology News
English Edition

Gulab Jamun Streaming Now on Manorama Max: Know Everything About This Malayalam Drama Film

Gulab Jamun is a recently released light-hearted 2026 Malayalam drama film that is now streaming on Manorama Max. The film stars Siju Chandran and Shreeshna Ramadas in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2026 11:53 IST
Gulab Jamun Streaming Now on Manorama Max: Know Everything About This Malayalam Drama Film

Photo Credit: Manorama Max

Gulab Jamun is now available to stream exclusively on Manorama Max.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gulab Jamun is a 2026 Malayalam Drama Film
  • It has been written, directed, and produced by Rahul Tilak
  • Streaming now, only on Manorama Max On-Page Excerpt:
Advertisement

Written and directed by Rahul Tilak, Gulab Jamun is a 2026 Malayalam drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This film is a light-hearted watch that revolves around a young, aspiring director and an ambitious doctor, who navigate their time through as they are forced to spend a few hours at Fort Kochi. The sequences of the film come with a blend of drama and romance. Also, the plot of the film is promising with the stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Gulab Jamun

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Manorama Max. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gulab Jamun

This Malayalam drama centres around Rohan (Played by Siju Chandran), who is an aspiring film director, while on the other hand, there is Diya (played by Sreeshna Ramadas), an ambitious and dedicated doctor. Their lives intersect when they meet at Fort Kochi, and the instances force them to spend a few hours. What unfolds next is a worthwhile watch where the sequences show their time at the Fort together and take on the plot of the film. Further, it explores the themes of romance, drama, and connection.

Cast and Crew of Gulab Jamun

Produced by Rahul Tilak and Anoop K, this film stars Siju Chandran and Shreeshna Ramadas in the lead roles. The film also features Justin Thomas Mathew, Nibu Mathew, Joan Samuel, and more. The film's cinematography has been done by Bipin Varma, while Kapil Krishna is the editor.

Reception of Gulab Jamun

The film has recently landed on Manorama Max; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gulab jamun, Malayalam drama films, manorama MAX, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
Gulab Jamun Streaming Now on Manorama Max: Know Everything About This Malayalam Drama Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Max Tipped to Deliver This Notable Camera Improvement
  2. Secret Stories: Roslin To Stream Soon on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Pro'sÂ  Battery, Durability, Charging Details Revealed
  4. Aadhi Pinisetty's Drive Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Google Expands Android Theft Protection With New Security Features
  6. Samsung Unveils Privacy Feature to Curb Shoulder Surfing After Many Leaks
  7. Google Is Making the Transition Between AI Overviews and AI Mode Easier
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Goes on Sale in US Later This Month
  10. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variants' RAM, Storage and Colours Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Psychological Thriller Series
  2. Aadhi Pinisetty’s Drive Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  3. Google Is Making the Transition Between AI Overviews and AI Mode Easier
  4. Samsung's Privacy Screen Feature to Curb Shoulder Surfing Unveiled After Multiple Leaks; Expected to Debut With Galaxy S26 Series
  5. Xiaomi 17 Max Leak Reveals Anticipated Launch Timeline, Notable Camera Upgrades
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Goes on Sale in the US Starting January 30: Price, Specifications
  7. PS6 Could Be Delayed Beyond 2028 as Sony Plans to Extend PS5 Life Cycle, Analyst Claims
  8. Google Pixel Users Report Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity Issues After January 2026 Update
  9. Wonder Man Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Gulab Jamun Streaming Now on Manorama Max: Know Everything About This Malayalam Drama Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »