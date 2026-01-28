Written and directed by Rahul Tilak, Gulab Jamun is a 2026 Malayalam drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. This film is a light-hearted watch that revolves around a young, aspiring director and an ambitious doctor, who navigate their time through as they are forced to spend a few hours at Fort Kochi. The sequences of the film come with a blend of drama and romance. Also, the plot of the film is promising with the stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Gulab Jamun

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Manorama Max. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gulab Jamun

This Malayalam drama centres around Rohan (Played by Siju Chandran), who is an aspiring film director, while on the other hand, there is Diya (played by Sreeshna Ramadas), an ambitious and dedicated doctor. Their lives intersect when they meet at Fort Kochi, and the instances force them to spend a few hours. What unfolds next is a worthwhile watch where the sequences show their time at the Fort together and take on the plot of the film. Further, it explores the themes of romance, drama, and connection.

Cast and Crew of Gulab Jamun

Produced by Rahul Tilak and Anoop K, this film stars Siju Chandran and Shreeshna Ramadas in the lead roles. The film also features Justin Thomas Mathew, Nibu Mathew, Joan Samuel, and more. The film's cinematography has been done by Bipin Varma, while Kapil Krishna is the editor.

Reception of Gulab Jamun

The film has recently landed on Manorama Max; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.