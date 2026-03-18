Technology News
English Edition

US SEC Defines Crypto Securities, Signals Clarity for US Traders and Institutions

The regulator's framework will decide when crypto assets fall under securities laws in the US.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 15:24 IST
US SEC Defines Crypto Securities, Signals Clarity for US Traders and Institutions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Marek Studzinski

The US SEC outlines how crypto assets will be assessed under US regulatory framework

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New framework evaluates tokens based on real-world use
  • Many crypto assets may fall outside securities laws
  • Move aims to reduce confusion across the US crypto market
Advertisement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced its first formal framework defining when crypto assets qualify as securities, offering long-awaited clarity to the digital asset industry.  While indicating that most crypto assets may not fall under federal securities law, the guidance presented by SEC chair Paul Atkins outlines that different types of tokens will be assessed under federal securities laws. This decision marks a significant change in regulatory approach and could reshape how the crypto market operates in the US. 

US Regulator Shifts Focus to Function and Market Behaviour

Instead of focusing on the labels, this framework focuses on the economic nature of crypto assets and evaluates factors such as decentralisation, issuer involvement, and investor expectations. Assets that are not dependent on a central entity or promise profits based on managerial efforts are less likely to be classified as securities. The guidance is also in line with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which has indicated that most digital assets may fall under commodities regulation. 

The SEC's interpretive release also introduces a structured classification system that groups crypto assets based on their characteristics and use cases, while clarifying that existing securities laws, including the Howey test, will continue to guide how these assets are assessed.

But what is the exact definition of crypto assets that is provided by the SEC? It simply states that a crypto asset is not a term defined in the federal securities laws and describes it as a technological concept. He further added that the SEC's interpretation “establishes four asset categories that are not deemed securities: digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, and payment stablecoins under the GENIUS Act” reinforcing that most crypto assets are not inherently securities. 

This development expands on previous signals from regulators globally and in the US. In April 2025, the SEC clarified that certain stablecoins may not qualify as securities if they do not promise returns or involve profit expectations. Similarly, regulators in New Zealand stated that the NZDD stablecoin is not considered a financial product under local law, highlighting a broader trend of refining crypto regulations as the sector evolves.

All things considered, it is anticipated that the SEC's most recent recommendations will lessen regulatory uncertainty in the US cryptocurrency sector. For traders, it is a haven as it brings clarity on which assets may face meticulous scrutiny, while exchanges could benefit from reduced legal uncertainty in listing tokens. Institutions may also see this as a positive step, as clarity in rules could improve trader confidence and encourage wider participation in the crypto ecosystem. 

However, some uncertainty may still remain in how these rules are applied. For example, a token seen as safe today could later face stricter rules if its use changes, which may force exchanges to remove it or companies to follow additional regulations. This could make things harder for some crypto projects in the short term.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Reportedly Surface on GSMA Database

Related Stories

US SEC Defines Crypto Securities, Signals Clarity for US Traders and Institutions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6s 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 15T Will Be Launched in China Next Week, Company Confirms
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Will Feature This New Colour Technology
  4. Vivo V70 FE Could Launch in India Next Month at This Price
  5. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G Might Cost
  6. Xiaomi 17 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Jio Users Can Get Free Incoming SMS Abroad Using Wi-Fi Calling
  8. Poco X8 Series Arrives in India With 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  9. Realme P4 Lite 5G Roundup: Price in India, Specifications Expected
  10. These Samsung Phones Just Surfaced on the GSMA Database, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces GPT-5.4 Mini, Nano as Faster Models Optimised for Coding and AI Agents
  2. US SEC Defines Crypto Securities, Signals Clarity for US Traders and Institutions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Reportedly Surface on GSMA Database
  4. Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked Days After Global Debut: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Garmin Introduces WhatsApp App for Select Fenix, Forerunner, Venu Series Smartwatches
  6. AI Can Assist Game Development But Won't Create Hits, Says Take Two CEO Amid DLSS 5 Backlash
  7. iPhone 17e Teardown Video Reveals Repairability Score, Easy MagSafe Upgrade for iPhone 16e
  8. Xiaomi 17T Launch Seems Imminent as Phone Reportedly Bags Singapore's IMDA Certification
  9. Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Ahead of Anticipated US Fed Policy Decision
  10. Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Launched in India With Apple's H2 Chip, ANC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »