Sons of Ecstasy OTT Release: Where to Watch Arizona 1990s Drug War Documentary Online

Sons of Ecstasy uncovers the deadly rivalry between Shaun Attwood and Gerard Gravano in Arizona’s drug trade.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 21:59 IST
Photo Credit: youtube/JioStudios

The Rivalry Between Shaun Attwood and Gerard Gravano in Arizona's Ecstasy Trade

Highlights
  • Sons of Ecstasy takes a deep dive into Arizona's 1990s drug scene
  • Shaun Attwood and Gerard Gravano battle for control of the ecstasy
  • Documentary brings first-hand accounts from key players in the trade
The Max Original documentary Sons of Ecstasy dives into the volatile ecstasy drug trade that gripped Arizona during the 1990s. Directed by Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, this gripping story unravels a rivalry between two unlikely opponents. English stockbroker Shaun Attwood and Gerard Gravano, son of infamous mobster Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano, find themselves locked in a battle for dominance over the ecstasy empire. Through firsthand accounts, the documentary promises an immersive exploration of guns, gangsters, and the underground rave culture that shaped this deadly clash.

When and Where to Watch Sons of Ecstasy

Sons of Ecstasy can be exclusively streamed online on Jio Cinema Premium in India.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sons of Ecstasy

The trailer sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation in the Arizona desert, where the clash between Shaun Attwood's established drug enterprise and the Gravano family's ambitions unfolds. The film brings to light the intricate workings of the ecstasy trade and the contrasting backgrounds of its key players: a British financial expert and a Mafia heir. Guns, violence, and cutthroat competition provide the backdrop to this real-life saga.

Cast and Crew of Sons of Ecstasy

The documentary features Shaun Attwood, Gerard Gravano, and others connected to the events, offering firsthand insights. Directed by Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, known for works like House of Hammer and Queen of Meth, the film is produced by Talos Films for Investigation Discovery.
 

 

Comments

Further reading: Sons of Ecstasy, Shaun Attwood, Gerard Gravano
