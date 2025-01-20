Samsung is scheduled to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California, at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST). The company is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series on the day. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant, to succeed the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets, respectively. The prices of the purported smartphones have been tipped before and now they have been leaked again.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 are expected to be priced at EUR 909 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and EUR 969 (roughly Rs. 86,600), respectively. Meanwhile, the 256GB options of the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra could be listed at EUR 1,159 (roughly Rs. 1,03,500) and EUR 1,459 (roughly Rs. 1,30,300), respectively.

These prices are similar to the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. They are, however, considerably lower than the prices of the Galaxy S25 handsets that were leaked before.

As per the older report, the 128GB and 256GB versions of the base Galaxy S25 are expected to be priced at EUR 964 (roughly Rs. 85,000) and EUR 1,026 (roughly Rs. 90,000), respectively. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, could cost EUR 1,235 (roughly Rs. 1,09,200) and EUR 1,557 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000), respectively, for the 256GB options.

The possible prices for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup in India have been tipped previously as well. The 256GB and 512GB options of the vanilla Galaxy S25 are expected to be priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 94,999, respectively. The Galaxy S25+ is expected to be listed at Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 1,14,999 for the 256GB and 512GB versions, respectively.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to start at Rs. 1,34,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB variants could be marked at Rs. 1,44,999, and Rs. 1,64,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with 12GB of RAM. They are likely to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.