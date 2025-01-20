Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; Suggests No Significant Price Hike

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to pack Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to support 12GB of RAM
  • The handsets are said to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra could support up to 1TB of onboard storage
Samsung is scheduled to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California, at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST). The company is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series on the day. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant, to succeed the Galaxy S24Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets, respectively. The prices of the purported smartphones have been tipped before and now they have been leaked again.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 are expected to be priced at EUR 909 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and EUR 969 (roughly Rs. 86,600), respectively. Meanwhile, the 256GB options of the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra could be listed at EUR 1,159 (roughly Rs. 1,03,500) and EUR 1,459 (roughly Rs. 1,30,300), respectively.

These prices are similar to the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. They are, however, considerably lower than the prices of the Galaxy S25 handsets that were leaked before.

As per the older report, the 128GB and 256GB versions of the base Galaxy S25 are expected to be priced at EUR 964 (roughly Rs. 85,000) and EUR 1,026 (roughly Rs. 90,000), respectively. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, could cost EUR 1,235 (roughly Rs. 1,09,200) and EUR 1,557 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000), respectively, for the 256GB options.

The possible prices for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup in India have been tipped previously as well. The 256GB and 512GB options of the vanilla Galaxy S25 are expected to be priced at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 94,999, respectively. The Galaxy S25+ is expected to be listed at Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 1,14,999 for the 256GB and 512GB versions, respectively. 

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to start at Rs. 1,34,999 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB variants could be marked at Rs. 1,44,999, and Rs. 1,64,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets paired with 12GB of RAM. They are likely to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
