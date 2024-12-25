Technology News
RRR: Behind and Beyond Documentary OTT Release Date Revealed

The RRR: Behind and Beyond documentary will stream on Netflix showcasing the making of the iconic film.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 13:49 IST
RRR: Behind and Beyond Documentary OTT Release Date Revealed

Photo Credit: Netflix

RRR: Behind and Beyond, is set to stream on Netflix on December 27, 2024

  • RRR: Behind and Beyond launches on Netflix December 27, 2024
  • Documentary reveals behind-the-scenes making of RRR film
  • Cast of RRR featured in exclusive Behind and Beyond documentary
SS Rajamouli's behind-the-scenes documentary on RRR, titled RRR: Behind and Beyond, is set to stream on Netflix on December 27, 2024. The documentary, which had a limited theatrical release on December 20, offers viewers an exclusive look at the creative and technical processes involved in making one of Indian cinema's biggest hits. RRR was originally released on March 25, 2022 and grossed over Rs. 1,230 crores globally. The documentary adds a new layer to the film's legacy, offering a closer look at what went into its creation.

When and Where to Watch RRR: Behind and Beyond

RRR: Behind and Beyond will be available to stream globally on Netflix starting December 27, 2024. The release comes just a week after its theatrical debut, where audiences were given a glimpse into the hard work and determination behind the creation of the blockbuster film.

Official Trailer and Plot of RRR: Behind and Beyond

The documentary showcases behind-the-scenes footage, offering an insight into the production of RRR. It highlights the scale of the project, from building massive sets to capturing the intricate choreography of the iconic "Naatu Naatu" dance sequence. Viewers will see the dedication of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they trained rigorously for their roles, as well as the efforts of the crew who brought the vision of SS Rajamouli to life. The trailer of RRR: Behind and Beyond teases exclusive clips of the cast and crew at work, shedding light on how the film's elaborate action sequences and period settings were achieved.

Cast and Crew of RRR: Behind and Beyond

The documentary features interviews with key members of the RRR team, including SS Rajamouli, the film's director, and D. V. V. Danayya, the producer under DVV Entertainment. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, supported by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran. Music director MM Keeravani, whose composition "Naatu Naatu" won an Oscar for Best Original Song, is also featured.

 

RRR: Behind and Beyond Documentary OTT Release Date Revealed
