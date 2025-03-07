Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Moon Probe Struggles with Power and Signal Loss

The Lunar Trailblazer probe is facing power issues and communication failure, affecting its planned lunar mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:19 IST
NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Moon Probe Struggles with Power and Signal Loss

Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin Space

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Faces Power Loss and Communication Failure

Highlights
  • Lunar Trailblazer has lost contact with NASA and is running low on powe
  • The spacecraft cannot perform crucial trajectory correction manoeuvres
  • Recovery efforts are ongoing, but mission success remains uncertain
Advertisement

NASA's Lunar Trailblazer, a small satellite designed to map water ice on the moon, has been experiencing severe technical difficulties since its launch on February 26. The spacecraft, developed under a NASA and Caltech-led mission, has lost communication with ground control and is reportedly running low on power. Engineering data received before signal loss indicated that the probe is spinning slowly in space, affecting its ability to generate sufficient power from its solar panels. Efforts have been ongoing to restore contact, but no signal has been received in the past week.

Mission Status and Recovery Efforts

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), data collected via ground-based radar on March 2, suggested that Lunar Trailblazer remains in a low-power state. The Deep Space Network and additional observatories are being used to assess the spacecraft's position. It has been unable to conduct post-launch trajectory correction manoeuvres, which are critical for adjusting its course towards lunar orbit. Alternative strategies are being explored to salvage the mission, should communication be re-established.

Technical Challenges and Mission Risks

Lunar Trailblazer was selected as part of NASA's SIMPLEx (Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration) programme, which accepts a higher level of risk in exchange for lower costs. Built by Lockheed Martin, the 200-kilogram spacecraft was designed to detect water ice through reflected light. Mission operations are being led from Caltech, with Lockheed Martin providing technical support. The spacecraft's power issues were detected shortly after deployment, with an initial loss of communication occurring on February 27. Although a brief transmission was received later, contact has not been restored since, as per reports.

Potential Future Course

Recovery options remain uncertain. If power levels increase due to a change in orientation, further attempts to regain control will be made. Meanwhile, NASA and its partners continue monitoring for signals in the hope of executing alternative trajectory adjustments. The total mission budget is estimated at $94.1 million, and the success of the mission now depends on overcoming its current technical setbacks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Lunar Trailblazer, Moon Mission, Space Exploration, SpaceX, Satellite, Caltech, Lockheed Martin, Deep Space Network
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Athena Lunar Lander Successfully Lands Near Moon’s South Pole on IM-2 Mission
Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI

Related Stories

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Moon Probe Struggles with Power and Signal Loss
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Pro Review: A Good Upgrade That Fails to Stand Out
  3. Intel Launches Core Ultra (Series 2) Chips With vPro for Commercial PCs
  4. Poco F7 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With This Flagship Chipset
  5. Apple May Be Developing a Refreshed C1 Modem with mmWave Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Suky OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Vernal Equinox 2025: Date, Time, and the Science Behind the Event
  3. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Utsavam is Now Streaming on SUN NXT: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Sonu Sood’s Fateh Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Grounds Near South Georgia, Raising Wildlife and Environmental Concerns
  7. SpaceX Starship Flight 8: Booster Caught, Upper Stage Lost Again in Mid-Flight
  8. NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Moon Probe Struggles with Power and Signal Loss
  9. Athena Lunar Lander Successfully Lands Near Moon’s South Pole on IM-2 Mission
  10. New Polar Cataclysmic Variable Identified by Astronomers: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »