NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Moon Probe Struggles with Power and Signal Loss

NASA's Lunar Trailblazer, a small satellite designed to map water ice on the moon, has been experiencing severe technical difficulties since its launch on February 26. The spacecraft, developed under a NASA and Caltech-led mission, has lost communication with ground control and is reportedly running low on power. Engineering data received before signal loss indicated that the probe is spinning slowly in space, affecting its ability to generate sufficient power from its solar panels. Efforts have been ongoing to restore contact, but no signal has been received in the past week.

Mission Status and Recovery Efforts

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), data collected via ground-based radar on March 2, suggested that Lunar Trailblazer remains in a low-power state. The Deep Space Network and additional observatories are being used to assess the spacecraft's position. It has been unable to conduct post-launch trajectory correction manoeuvres, which are critical for adjusting its course towards lunar orbit. Alternative strategies are being explored to salvage the mission, should communication be re-established.

Technical Challenges and Mission Risks

Lunar Trailblazer was selected as part of NASA's SIMPLEx (Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration) programme, which accepts a higher level of risk in exchange for lower costs. Built by Lockheed Martin, the 200-kilogram spacecraft was designed to detect water ice through reflected light. Mission operations are being led from Caltech, with Lockheed Martin providing technical support. The spacecraft's power issues were detected shortly after deployment, with an initial loss of communication occurring on February 27. Although a brief transmission was received later, contact has not been restored since, as per reports.

Potential Future Course

Recovery options remain uncertain. If power levels increase due to a change in orientation, further attempts to regain control will be made. Meanwhile, NASA and its partners continue monitoring for signals in the hope of executing alternative trajectory adjustments. The total mission budget is estimated at $94.1 million, and the success of the mission now depends on overcoming its current technical setbacks.