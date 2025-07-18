Special Ops Season 2 Now Streaming On JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Season 2 of Special Ops starring K K Menon as the lead playing Himmat Singh, is finally out to stream on JioHotstar from July 18, 2025. In this new season, Himmat Singh and his elite team tackle cyber threats. Apart from season 1, which focused on terror attacks, this one is more focused on cyber threats and attacks. Neeraj Pandey created this action-driven series, and all the episodes will be released in one go.

When and where to watch Special Ops?

Cast of Special Ops

Special Ops is directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinayak Pathak, Meher Vij, Muzammil Ibrahim and Gautami Kapoor. The show also features Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Choudhury, Rajeev Khandelwal, Dalip Tahil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin as the antagonists.

The Plot of Season 2 Special Ops

Season 2 of Special Ops steps aside from the conventional terror attacks and is more focused on cyber attacks. It is focused on the threats of cybercrime and AI. Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, gets his focused team to fight an old adversary, following the sudden kidnapping of a scientist. As cyber attacks are impulsive, Singh travels through many online platforms to fight them.

Reception

