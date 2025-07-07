Technology News
Jagamerigina Satyam Now Available for Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, Crew, and more

Witness the gripping journey of Satyam, where his love for Saritha (Daughter of Sarpanch) turns into controversy within the village.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 July 2025 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: SUN NXT

Jagamerigina Satyam OTT release: stream this political drama online

Highlights
  • Jagamerigina Satyam is a Telugu Romance Thriller Movie
  • The plot explores love, betrayal, trust, and a murder
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT in the Telugu language
Written and directed by Tirupathi Pale, Jagamerigina Satyam is a Telugu Romantic thriller movie that is now streaming on your digital screens. The movie revolves around Satyam, a young and deeply emotional man, who falls for a girl, sarpanch's niece. This relationship, however, creates jealousy and sparks in the village. His life turns upside down when sarpanch becomes aware of his love interest. The film explores romance, betrayal, challenges, and fights. The movie features Avinash Verma, Aadya Reddy, and Neelima in the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Jagamerigina Satyam

Jagamerigina Satyam is finally streaming on SunNXT in the Telugu language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this romance thriller.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jagamerigina Satyam

Set in the year 1994, in the picturesque village of Dimda, Jagamerigina Satyam is a romance thriller that features Satyam, a kind-hearted man who is a farmer's son, fall for a girl named Saritha, who is a sarpanch's niece. However, what happens next is what he would have never imagined. As his love sparks controversy and jealousy within the village, Satyam gets falsely accused of murder. The plot is deeply emotional and explores romance, betrayal, and jealousy.

Cast and Crew of Jagamerigina Satyam

Jagamerigina Satyam features star star-studded cast like Avinash Verma, Aadya Reddy, Neelima Pethakamsetti, Vasudev Rao, and more. The movie has been written and directed by Tirupathi Pale, while Acha Vijay Bhasker is the producer. The music composition has been outstandingly delivered by Suresh Bobbili. Likewise, the cinematography has been executed by Shoyabh.

Reception of Jagamerigina Satyam

This movie was theatrically released on April 18th, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5/10.

 

Further reading: OTTRelease, Thriller, SunNXT
Gajarama OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

