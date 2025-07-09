Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 9, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable phones. The new wearables come with a squircle design. The regular Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available in a single 46mm variant. They are equipped with the Exynos W1000 chip and run One UI 8 Watch out of the box. The Watch 8 series has Super AMOLED displays with 327ppi density and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Price

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Bluetooth variant in 40mm is priced at Rs. 32,999, whereas the 44mm will cost you Rs. 35,999. The Galaxy Watch 8 LTE option in 40mm has a price tag of Rs. 36,999, whereas the 44mm Watch 8 with LTE is priced at Rs. 39,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in 46mm, Bluetooth only, is priced at Rs. 46,999. The LTE variant of the Watch 8 Classic is available at Rs. 50,999.

The Galaxy Watch 8 will be available in Graphite and Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will be sold in Black and White colour options. The new smartwatches are available for pre-order today, with sales starting on July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic run on One UI 8.0 Watch (Wear OS 6). The former comes in 40mm and 44mm dial options, while the latter is available in a single 46mm size option. The classic variant has a stainless steel casing with Sapphire glass coating, while the Galaxy Watch 8 has an aluminium build with Sapphire glass coating.

The Galaxy Watch 8 lineup has Super AMOLED displays with 327ppi density and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Watch 8 Classic features a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 pixels resolution. Meanwhile, the 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 8 gets a 1.34-inch screen with 438x438 pixels resolution, whereas the 44mm model has a 1.47-inch display with 480×480 pixels resolution.

Samsung has equipped the entire Galaxy Watch 8 lineup with its Exynos W1000 chip. The Watch 8 Classic features 64GB storage and 2GB RAM. The Galaxy Watch 8 models have 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. The Classic model has a Quick Button that allows users to access features or launch apps with a few clicks. It features a rotating bezel that allows users to navigate through the UI.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic packs a 445mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch 40mm and 44mm have 325mAh and 435mAh battery units, respectively. They have military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP68-rated build.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series features the company's proprietary Samsung BioActive Sensor that combines an optical bio-signal sensor, an electrical heart signal and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. Other sensors onboard include accelerometer, barometer, gyro Sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor and temperature sensor. The Classic variant has a 3D hall sensor.

The wearables offer a range of fitness and health tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring and AGES Index monitoring. Further, the smartwatches have features such as fall detection, body composition tracking and blood pressure monitoring.

The Galaxy Watch 8 40mm model measures 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6mm and weighs 30 grams. The 44mm model measures 43.7 x 46 x 8.6mm and weighs 34 grams. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic measures 46.7 x 46 x 10.6 mm and weighs 63.5 grams.