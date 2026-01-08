Technology News
The Bluff OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?

The Bluff is a 19th-century Caribbean pirate thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, streaming on Prime Video from February 25, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2026 14:02 IST
The Bluff OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

It can be watched online on Prime Video from February 25, 2026.

Highlights
  • Priyanka Chopra stars as an ex-pirate saving her family
  • Karl Urban plays the ruthless former captain
  • Streams on Prime Video from February 25, 2026
The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, has got its first look. It is a swashbuckler action movie based on the thriller genre. Joe Ballarani and Flowers wrote it. The movie is about the 19th century in the Caribbean, where a woman who was a pirate in her past years is trying to save her family at any cost. This story is going to be different, and the first look is out now on social media. Let's dive in here to know about the details of this movie.

When and Where to Watch

It can be watched online on Prime Video from February 25, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

There is a woman, Ercell ‘Bloody Mary' Bodden, who thinks that she came out of her past life in which she was a pirate. She copes with everything and is leading a happy life in the Cayman Islands with her husband, T.H, son Issac and sister-in-law Elizabeth. Eventually, her former captain, Connor, reaches her place to take past revenge. Her little world gets crashed up after this. She has to now force that demon and enter into his deadly game when he tries to bury her. She does everything to protect her family from his bad intentions and fights with him.

Cast and Crew

In the lead roles, there are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ismael Cruz Cordova, whereas the antagonist is Karl Urban. Vedanten Naidoo, Safia Oakley-Green and other actors are playing important roles. Frank E. Flowers has directed the movie. Joe Anthony Russo has produced it together with a large team, including Priyanka, too.

Reception

It's a battle that happens in the Caribbean region, which dates back to the 19th century, so viewers are excited to see a glimpse of it. It has no IMDb rating yet.

 

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
