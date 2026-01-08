Radheyaa is a story of childhood ignorance and abuse that turns into a serious and brutal criminal at present. This Vedaguru-directed story gave goosebumps to the audience when they watched it in theatres. It was out in theatres from November 21, 2025. It goes deeper into the mind of a criminal who does back-to-back killings and is a serial killer. He later on, confesses to all his murders. The narrative of Radheyaa gives the themes of confession, the human cost of violence and morality. Let's dive into all the information about this movie.

When and Where to Watch

Radheyaa had already landed on Sun NXT, and you can watch it on a monthly paid subscription to the platform.

Trailer and Plot

The movie opens with the troubles of Radheyaa from childhood, which speaks about neglect and abuse. Later on, in another scene, he commits to all 36 murders at his adult age. However, this number was not so correct, and it was found that he killed 42 people in his rage, which included his wife and unborn child, too. What comes next is actually worth watching.

Cast and Crew

Krishna Ajai Rao is the antagonist and is playing a shady role in Radheyaa. Besides him, Sonal Monteiro is the female lead, and Dhanya Balakrishna is the male lead. The other actors are Aravind Rao and Girish Shivanna in the supporting roles. Music has been given by Viyan S.A., and the cinematography and editing have been done by Rammy and Suresh Armugam, respectively.

Reception

The story takes a turn into the heinous and brutal story of crime, which is a result of the mental state of Radheyaa. This makes the audience feel so connected, and it has wona 7.2 IMDb rating from the audience.