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Xiaomi 17 Max Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Feature Biggest Battery in the Lineup

Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to come in Sky Blue, White, and Pixel Black colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 16:05 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Feature Biggest Battery in the Lineup

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to come with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Standard Xiaomi 17 has a 7,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to have a 6.9-inch display
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Xiaomi 17 Max is all set to launch in China soon as the next entrant in the company's Xiaomi 17 series. As we wait for the formal reveal, official teasers preview the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 Max is confirmed to come with a Leica-tuned rear camera unit like its siblings. The handset will offer the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series, with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. It is teased to ship with a Snapdragon chip.

Xiaomi 17 Max to Feature Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup

In new Weibo posts, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 17 Max will come with the brand's first Leica-tuned 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. The camera setup will include a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The remaining sensors are not officially confirmed yet, but previous leaks suggested that the handset will feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The brand has also shared camera samples from the 200-megapixel main camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like other Xiaomi 17 counterparts. Further, the upcoming handset is confirmed to feature an 8,000mAh battery, marking an upgrade over other Xiaomi 17 series phones.

For instance, the standard Xiaomi 17 has a 7,000mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra boasts a 6,800mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max feature 6,300mAh and 7,500mAh cells, respectively.

Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to have a 6.9-inch display with 2K resolution. The handset will be offered in Sky Blue, White, and Pixel Black (translated from Chinese) colour options with a square-shaped camera island on the back panel. The company is also accepting pre-reservations for the phone through the Xiaomi Mall in China.

The Xiaomi 17 Max will be the fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 family. It is expected to support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

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Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Complete 5.1 surround system
  • Strong bass
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Clear dialogue
  • Virtualisation via Soundfield modes
  • Bad
  • No Wi-Fi or network connectivity
  • No up-firing channels
  • Rear speakers need power and proper placement
  • Bulky subwoofer occupies floor space
Read detailed Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 1000W
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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