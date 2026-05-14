Xiaomi 17 Max is all set to launch in China soon as the next entrant in the company's Xiaomi 17 series. As we wait for the formal reveal, official teasers preview the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 Max is confirmed to come with a Leica-tuned rear camera unit like its siblings. The handset will offer the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series, with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. It is teased to ship with a Snapdragon chip.

Xiaomi 17 Max to Feature Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup

In new Weibo posts, Xiaomi announced that the Xiaomi 17 Max will come with the brand's first Leica-tuned 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. The camera setup will include a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The remaining sensors are not officially confirmed yet, but previous leaks suggested that the handset will feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The brand has also shared camera samples from the 200-megapixel main camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like other Xiaomi 17 counterparts. Further, the upcoming handset is confirmed to feature an 8,000mAh battery, marking an upgrade over other Xiaomi 17 series phones.

For instance, the standard Xiaomi 17 has a 7,000mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra boasts a 6,800mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max feature 6,300mAh and 7,500mAh cells, respectively.

Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to have a 6.9-inch display with 2K resolution. The handset will be offered in Sky Blue, White, and Pixel Black (translated from Chinese) colour options with a square-shaped camera island on the back panel. The company is also accepting pre-reservations for the phone through the Xiaomi Mall in China.

The Xiaomi 17 Max will be the fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 family. It is expected to support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

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