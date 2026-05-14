Amazon has kicked off its Great Summer Sale 2026 in India, with notable discounts on a range of budget true wireless earphones. Popular brands including Boat, JBL, Realme, Noise, Mivi, Truke, and Ptron have listed several affordable TWS models at reduced prices. The sale includes options across different price segments, from basic everyday earbuds to feature-rich models with active noise cancellation and extended battery life.

Shoppers can also take advantage of additional bank and payment offers during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card users are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount, including on EasyEMI transactions. Amazon Prime members can get a flat Rs. 250 cashback on orders worth more than Rs. 2,500. The e-commerce platform is also offering extra coupon discounts, cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI and exchange offers on selected products, depending on the listing terms.

Best Deals on Budget TWS in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Among the standout deals during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026, the JBL Tune Beam 2 is available for Rs. 4,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 11,990. The Realme T200x has dropped to Rs. 1,399 from Rs. 2,499, while the Goboult x Mustang Dyno can be purchased for Rs. 1,199 instead of Rs. 4,999.

Buyers looking for more affordable options can consider the Noise Buds N1, which is currently selling for Rs. 899, compared to its listed price of Rs. 3,499. The Boat Airdopes Plus 311 is available for Rs. 799, down from Rs. 3,990, while the Mivi Marathon AI ENC has been discounted to Rs. 699 from its original price of Rs. 3,499.

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