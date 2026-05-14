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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Budget TWS From JBL, Boat, Noise and More

Amazon Prime members can get a flat Rs. 250 cashback on orders worth more than Rs. 2,500.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 19:12 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Budget TWS From JBL, Boat, Noise and More

JBL Tune Beam 2 can be bought for as low as Rs 4,499

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Highlights
  • Truke Clips Open Ear Buds are available at Rs. 1,999
  • Noise Buds N1 are currently selling for Rs. 899
  • Realme T200x has dropped to Rs. 1,399
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Amazon has kicked off its Great Summer Sale 2026 in India, with notable discounts on a range of budget true wireless earphones. Popular brands including Boat, JBL, Realme, Noise, Mivi, Truke, and Ptron have listed several affordable TWS models at reduced prices. The sale includes options across different price segments, from basic everyday earbuds to feature-rich models with active noise cancellation and extended battery life.

Shoppers can also take advantage of additional bank and payment offers during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card users are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount, including on EasyEMI transactions. Amazon Prime members can get a flat Rs. 250 cashback on orders worth more than Rs. 2,500. The e-commerce platform is also offering extra coupon discounts, cashback through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and no-cost EMI and exchange offers on selected products, depending on the listing terms.

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Best Deals on Budget TWS in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Among the standout deals during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026, the JBL Tune Beam 2 is available for Rs. 4,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 11,990. The Realme T200x has dropped to Rs. 1,399 from Rs. 2,499, while the Goboult x Mustang Dyno can be purchased for Rs. 1,199 instead of Rs. 4,999.

Buyers looking for more affordable options can consider the Noise Buds N1, which is currently selling for Rs. 899, compared to its listed price of Rs. 3,499. The Boat Airdopes Plus 311 is available for Rs. 799, down from Rs. 3,990, while the Mivi Marathon AI ENC has been discounted to Rs. 699 from its original price of Rs. 3,499.

Product Name
List Price
Effective Sale Price
Buying Link
Rs. 11,990
Rs. 4,499
Rs. 8,999
Rs. 1,999
Realme T200x
Rs. 2,499
Rs. 1,399
Rs. 4,999
Rs. 1,199
Rs. 3,499
Rs. 899
Rs. 3,990
Rs. 799
Mivi Marathon
Rs. 3,499
Rs. 699
Mivi DuoPods Sync
Rs. 3,499
Rs. 649
Rs. 2,899
Rs. 569
pTron Bassbuds Spark
Rs. 1,999
Rs. 549
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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