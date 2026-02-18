Technology News
Hey Balwanth Reportedly Locks Digital Streaming Partner: What You Need to Know About Suhas and Shivani Nagaram Starrer

This upcoming Telugu comedy-drama centers on a young man and his father, whose unusual business becomes the heart of the story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2026 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Zee Music South

The film is expected to premiere on the platform during the second week of March 2026

  • Hey Balwanth is an upcoming Telugu family drama film
  • It stars Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles
  • Releasing on Feb 20th, 2026, in theatres
Formerly known as Hey Bhagawan, Suhas's upcoming Telugu family drama has been retitled Hey Balwanth. Crucially, just before its theatrical release, the film has secured its digital streaming partner. A complete family entertainer, the movie revolves around a young man and his father's unusual business. As the plot unfolds, the sequences become more dramatic, offering a perfect blend of comedy and emotion. The film stars Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Hey Balwanth

According to reports, ZEE5 has acquired the digital streaming rights for Hey Balwanth for a significant price following its theatrical run. The film is expected to premiere on the platform during the second week of March 2026. An active subscription will be required to stream the movie online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hey Balwanth

This upcoming Telugu comedy-drama centers on a young man (played by Suhas) and his father (played by VK Naresh), whose unusual business becomes the heart of the story. Following an emotional take-off, the film delivers high-voltage drama and humorous sequences designed to entertain the audience.

The plot becomes increasingly engaging as the nature of the father's business is revealed. While the film is promised to be a light-hearted drama, its original name sparked controversy before release, leading to an eleventh-hour title change.

Cast and Crew of Hey Balwanth

The Telugu comedy-drama Hey Balwanth is written and directed by Gopi Atchara and produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the Trishul Visionary Studios banner. The film stars Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, with a supporting ensemble that includes Naresh Vijay Krishna, Sudharshan, Vennela Kishore, and Ajay Ghosh.

The technical team features a background score by Vivek Sagar, cinematography by Mahi Reddy Pandugula, and editing by Viplav Nyshadam.

Reception of Hey Balwanth

This film will drop on February 20, 2026, in theaters worldwide. Consequently, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: IMDb, ZEE5
