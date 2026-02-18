Technology News
English Edition

The Black Phone 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Online?

The plot of The Black Phone 2 revolves around Gwen’s prophetic dreams of Alpine Lake Camp, which serve as the primary catalyst for the sequel.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2026 12:36 IST
The Black Phone 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Universal Pictures

You can watch Black Phone 2 online on JioHotstar later this month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Black Phone 2 streams on JioHotstar from February 28, 2026
  • Directed by Scott Derrickson with Ethan Hawke reprising his role as The G
  • The sequel earned $132 million worldwide on a $30 million budget
Advertisement

The Black Phone 2 is a supernatural horror film and the sequel to the 2021 hit The Black Phone. The movie features the return of the psychic Gwen and Ethan Hawke as the terrifying antagonist. Originally released in theaters on October 17, 2025, the film is making its move to OTT platforms following a four-month theatrical window. Directed by Scott Derrickson, this sequel continues the horrific tale of the deadly "Grabber" and the Shaw family, picking up where the first film left off.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Black Phone 2 online on JioHotstar from February 28, 2026 onwards. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of The Black Phone 2 revolves around Gwen's prophetic dreams of Alpine Lake Camp, which serve as the primary catalyst for the sequel. The moment she witnesses the location in her visions, the same masked figure begins stalking three young boys. The narrative further explores the Grabber's presence in the afterlife, blending classic slasher tropes with various mystical elements.

Following the success of the first two installments, a third film is reportedly already in development.

Cast and Crew 

The supernatural horror sequel The Black Phone 2 is directed by Scott Derrickson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with C. Robert Cargill, based on an original idea pitched by Joe Hill. Produced by Blumhouse Productions and Crooked Highway, the film features Ethan Hawke returning in his chilling role as The Grabber and Jeremy Davies reprising his role as Terrence.

They are joined by Demian Bichir, who portrays the administrator of the Alpine Lake winter camp, alongside returning leads Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.

Reception 

Despite its modest budget of $30 million, The Black Phone 2 has achieved significant commercial success, grossing approximately $132 million worldwide. The film currently holds a score of 6.1 on IMDb.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioHoststar, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scientists Spot Ultra-Fast Pulsar Near Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole
Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery

Related Stories

The Black Phone 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With a 5,100mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  4. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
  5. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  6. Physicists Propose Spacetime Quasicrystals as Cosmos' Secret Architecture
  7. Global Tech Platforms Told to Follow Constitution After Tougher Content Rules
  8. Infinix Note 60 Series Listed With a 6,500mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Hot Spot 2 Much Streams on OTT From February 20: Know When, Where to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Suggest Saturn's Titan Moon Formed in a Single High-Energy Impact Event
  2. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Eesha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Hebah Patel and Thrigun Starrer Online?
  4. OpenAI Announces Collaboration With IITs, IIMs and More Institutes at AI Impact Summit
  5. AI Impact Summit: Google Announces Plans to Build Three New Subsea Cables From India, Four Fiber-Optic Routes
  6. Veerappan The Bandit King Now Set for OTT Release on Waves OTT: What You Need to Know
  7. Avowed Gets PS5 Release Alongside Major Anniversary Update With New Features
  8. Scientists Explore How Non-Repeating Quasicrystal Patterns Could Solve the Mystery of Quantum Gravity
  9. Hot Spot 2 Much to Stream on OTT Soon: What to Know About Vignesh Karthick’s Social Satire
  10. Nothing Warns Customers About Counterfeit Accessories as Delhi Police Seize Fake Nothing, CMF Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »