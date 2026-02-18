The Black Phone 2 is a supernatural horror film and the sequel to the 2021 hit The Black Phone. The movie features the return of the psychic Gwen and Ethan Hawke as the terrifying antagonist. Originally released in theaters on October 17, 2025, the film is making its move to OTT platforms following a four-month theatrical window. Directed by Scott Derrickson, this sequel continues the horrific tale of the deadly "Grabber" and the Shaw family, picking up where the first film left off.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Black Phone 2 online on JioHotstar from February 28, 2026 onwards. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of The Black Phone 2 revolves around Gwen's prophetic dreams of Alpine Lake Camp, which serve as the primary catalyst for the sequel. The moment she witnesses the location in her visions, the same masked figure begins stalking three young boys. The narrative further explores the Grabber's presence in the afterlife, blending classic slasher tropes with various mystical elements.

Following the success of the first two installments, a third film is reportedly already in development.

Cast and Crew

The supernatural horror sequel The Black Phone 2 is directed by Scott Derrickson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with C. Robert Cargill, based on an original idea pitched by Joe Hill. Produced by Blumhouse Productions and Crooked Highway, the film features Ethan Hawke returning in his chilling role as The Grabber and Jeremy Davies reprising his role as Terrence.

They are joined by Demian Bichir, who portrays the administrator of the Alpine Lake winter camp, alongside returning leads Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.

Reception

Despite its modest budget of $30 million, The Black Phone 2 has achieved significant commercial success, grossing approximately $132 million worldwide. The film currently holds a score of 6.1 on IMDb.