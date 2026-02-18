Technology News
Scientists Spot Ultra-Fast Pulsar Near Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

A fast pulsar candidate near the Milky Way’s core may help test space-time under extreme gravity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2026 11:44 IST
Scientists Spot Ultra-Fast Pulsar Near Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole

Photo Credit: Danielle Futselaar / Breakthrough Listen

Possible millisecond pulsar detected near the Milky Way’s central black hole region

Highlights
  • A possible 8.19 ms pulsar found near the galactic center
  • Rare cosmic clock may test Einstein’s relativity
  Follow-up observations are now underway globally
Astronomers scanning the crowded hub of the Milky Way have found a promising signal that originates from no known object in the galaxy, potentially indicating activity around its supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*. This rare find, a candidate millisecond pulsar named BLPSR spinning every 8.19 milliseconds, may offer researchers a new way to investigate how space and time function under extreme gravity.

Since pulsars behave as extremely accurate cosmic clocks, even tiny variations in their pulse timings can provide information about the powerful gravitational forces at work around massive objects.

Survey Detects 8.19-Millisecond Pulsar Candidate Near Milky Way's Central Black Hole

According to a report published in The Astrophysical Journal, scientists from Columbia University, part of the Breakthrough Listen Galactic Center Survey, discovered the 8.19 millisecond pulsar candidate near Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way's central black hole

Pulsars are the remnants of high-mass stars, known as neutron stars. They spin very rapidly and emit beams of radio waves that sweep past Earth at regular intervals, much like a cosmic lighthouse. When these signals remain constant, scientists can use them as extraordinarily precise time markers in space.

Follow-Up Observations Aim to Confirm Pulsar and Measure Extreme Gravitational Effects

Experts mentioned that strong external forces, like the gravitational pull of a nearby black hole, can slightly alter pulse timing. This allows scientists to measure and model how gravity bends space-time in extreme environments.

The black hole at the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius A* has a mass roughly 4.3 million times that of the sun, resulting in powerful gravitational effects on everything in its vicinity. Researchers are currently conducting follow-up observations and have released their data publicly, allowing teams worldwide to verify whether the signal originates from a millisecond pulsar.

 

Further reading: Astronomy, Science
Scientists Spot Ultra-Fast Pulsar Near Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole
