Written by Shaji Maarad, Paathirathri is a Malayalam crime thriller film that will soon debut on digital screens. The film revolves around two police officers who become entangled in a deadly investigation after discovering a body during a routine night patrol. The film's sequences are gripping, with the investigation intensifying as the plot proceeds. Furthermore, the duo must navigate strained personal relationships and their dedication to duty while facing a high-stakes investigation that threatens their lives.

When and Where to Watch Paathirathri

The film will make its digital debut on February 20, 2026, exclusively on ZEE5. Viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Paathirathri

This crime thriller follows SI Jancy (played by Navya Nair) and Constable Hareesh (portrayed by Soubin Shahir), both of whom are grappling with personal turmoil. While dealing with strained relationships with their respective partners, their lives are further upended during a routine night patrol when they discover a suspicious car and embark on a chase.

The tension intensifies when they find the body of a journalist named Ansar, leading the duo to become the prime suspects. As the investigation turns dangerous, the film explores themes of professional duty, personal guilt, and the high price of truth.

Cast and Crew of Paathrirathri

The Malayalam police procedural Paathirathri is directed by Ratheena and features a screenplay by Shaji Maraad. The film stars Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair as two police officers caught in a series of unpredictable consequences over the course of one night. The supporting cast includes Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Achyuth Kumar, Indrans, Athmiya Rajan, and Shabareesh Varma.

Produced by Benzy Productions, the film's technical team includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang.

Reception of Paathirathri

The film was theatrically released on October 17th, 2025, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.4/10.