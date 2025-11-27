Technology News
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy film that is now streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2025 23:05 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the key roles

  • unny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a rom-com film
  • It stars Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra
  • Streaming Now, only on Netflix
Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy that has finally landed on your digital screens. The film revolves around two former lovers named Sunny and Tulsi, who embark on a quest to win their love interests and fake a relationship, only to break their exes' marriage. However, in this mix-up, the chaos unfolds. Further, as they infiltrate their exes' marriage, i.e., Vikram and Ananya, a lot of comic instances take place.

When and Where to Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film is now available to stream on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The story follows Sunny (Played by Varun Dhawan), who suffers a break-up with his girlfriend, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra). As Ananya is set to get married to Vikram (Rohit Saraf), Sunny then decides to team up with Tulsi (Jhanvi Kapoor), only to take revenge at Ananya's wedding at Udaipur.

While Vikram is Tulsi's ex, the duo reunite at their wedding to regain their lost love. However, what unfolds next is a crazy mix-up and an unexpected romance. The sequences of the film are highly entertaining and packed with drama.

Cast and Crew of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the key roles, where they have been supported by Abhinav Sharma, Manish Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and more. Pritam Chakraborty has delivered the music for the film, while Charu Shree Roy and Manan Sagar are the editors.

Reception of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film was theatrically released on Oct 2nd, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.2/10.

 

Netflix, OTT
