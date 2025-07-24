Technology News
Lego Game Boy 1:1 Ratio Replica Set Launched for Nintendo Fanboys: All Details

The Lego Game Boy set has 421 pieces and starts shipping from October 1.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Lego

Lego's Nintendo Game Boy DMG comes with three swappable screens

Highlights
  • The Lego Game Boy DMG will start shipping from October 1
  • Lego Game Boy DMG is currently available in the US
  • The company has not announced whether it will launch in India
Lego has launched a Nintendo Game Boy Dot Matrix Game (DMG) set in near 1:1 ratio in the US. It is currently available for pre-order for Nintendo fanboys who wish to relive their childhood memories by building the Lego model of the handheld gaming device. The Nintendo-themed collectible set features 421 pieces and two game cartridges of Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. These cartridges can be slotted at the back of the Lego model of the Game Boy, same as it is done with the real one.

Lego Game Boy DMG Set: Price, Availability

According to Lego's US website, the Nintendo Game Boy DMG set has a price tag of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,184). Lego has stuck to the handheld gaming device's original design and colourway, offering the Lego set in the grey casing. It is currently available in the US for preorder with shipping set to start from October 1.

To prevent wholesalers and scalpers from ordering the product in bulk and creating a fake supply crunch in the market, Lego has placed a limit of 3 units per order. Moreover, the Nintendo-themed collectible of the Nintendo Game Boy DMG has been rated 18+, which seems appropriate given the age demographic Lego is targeting with the product.

As part of the Lego set, collectors will get three swappable lenticular screens, one of which shows the Nintendo logo, and the other shows Mario jumping. You'll also get Lego cartridges of two games - Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. The Nintendo Game Boy DMG collectible measures 140mm in height and 90mm in width, making it a near 1:1 ratio model as the Game Boy measured 148mm in height and 90mm in width. There will also be a stand included in the box, for collectors to showcase their latest possession.

According to Nintendo's website, the Game Boy DMG-01, the very first Game Boy from the company, was launched in Japan in 1989. Over the years, the Japanese company has sold over 100 million units of the Game Boy. The handheld was initially shipped with Tetris, which, unfortunately, is not part of Lego's Nintendo-themed collectible. Nintendo refreshed the Game Boy in the early 1990s with new colours, and then made it smaller in 1997.

Coming to the specifications of the original Nintendo Game Boy DMG, it was powered by a custom 8-Bit CMOS, delivering a clock speed of 2.2Mhz, coupled with a 64KB static RAM. It featured a STN-type dot matrix LCD display, with 160x144 pixels resolution. It packed four double-A batteries, which offered about 15 hours of backup.

