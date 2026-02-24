Technology News
English Edition

Made in Korea OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Indo-Korean Drama Film

Made in Korea is an upcoming Netflix Originals Indo-Korean film that is set to drop on March 12th, 2026. The film explores themes of culture, betrayal, and new beginnings.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2026 13:31 IST
Made in Korea OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Indo-Korean Drama Film

Photo Credit: Netflix

This film will drop on Netflix on March 12th, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Made in Korea is an upcoming Indo-Korean drama film
  • It stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on March 12th, 2026, only on Netflix
Advertisement

Written and directed by RA. Karthik, Made in Korea is an upcoming Indo-Korean drama film that is soon landing on your digital screens. This film finally has a release date and stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film centres around a small-town Indian woman whose dreams are shattered when her boyfriend abandons her on her dream trip to Seoul. Now, while she is strangled in South Korea, she must find her way to find peace in her loneliness, amidst cultural barriers and betrayal.

When and Where to Watch Made in Korea

This film will drop on Netflix on March 12th, 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Made in Korea

This film revolves around Shenba (Played by Priyanka Mohan), who embarks on a dream trip to Seoul with her boyfriend. However, her life turns upside down when her boyfriend abandons her on the trip and leaves her stranded in a foreign country. As she encounters cultural barriers and loneliness, her struggle further gets intense. Soon, adapting to the changes, she starts to navigate her life through the city and begins building connections. The narrative then captures her transformation journey from being heartbroken to evolving as a strong, independent woman. The sequences are expected to be light-hearted and thought-provoking.

Cast and Crew of Made in Korea

Produced by Srinidhi Sagar, the film stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Park Hye-Jin, Jaehyun Jang, Rishikanth, Kim So-Ri, Ha Ram, and more. The music composition of this film has been delivered by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Reception of Made in Korea

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Made in Korea, Netflix, drama film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Hi-Res LHDC Audio Support: Price, Features
Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile Now Available Globally on iOS and Android Devices
Made in Korea OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Indo-Korean Drama Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11x Listed on Geekbench With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  2. iPhone 18 Pro Enters Test Production Stage, Tipster Claims
  3. Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile Now Available on These Devices
  4. Airtel Payments Bank Enables EV Wallet Recharges via Bharat Connect on Airtel Thanks App
  5. WhatsApp Working on SIM Binding Feature to Comply with DoT's Directive
#Latest Stories
  1. Nike Pegasus 42 Running Shoes Launched in India With New Air Zoom Unit, Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Tags Along
  2. Chandra Detects Giant X-Ray Bubble Around Young Sun-Like Star HD 61005
  3. Honor Magic V6 Design, Red Colourway Teased; Company Touts Durability of Magic V6 Hinge
  4. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global and Indian Colourways Confirmed as February 28 Launch Event Nears
  5. iQOO Z11x Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chip, Could Launch Soon
  6. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tharun Bhascker’s Telugu Comedy
  7. Scarpetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman’s Crime Thriller Series Online?
  8. AI+ NovaPods Go, NovaPods Pro and NovaPods Clips Launched in India Alongside NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, and Ai+ Wearbuds
  9. Subedaar OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor Starrer Online?
  10. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »