Written and directed by RA. Karthik, Made in Korea is an upcoming Indo-Korean drama film that is soon landing on your digital screens. This film finally has a release date and stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film centres around a small-town Indian woman whose dreams are shattered when her boyfriend abandons her on her dream trip to Seoul. Now, while she is strangled in South Korea, she must find her way to find peace in her loneliness, amidst cultural barriers and betrayal.

When and Where to Watch Made in Korea

This film will drop on Netflix on March 12th, 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Made in Korea

This film revolves around Shenba (Played by Priyanka Mohan), who embarks on a dream trip to Seoul with her boyfriend. However, her life turns upside down when her boyfriend abandons her on the trip and leaves her stranded in a foreign country. As she encounters cultural barriers and loneliness, her struggle further gets intense. Soon, adapting to the changes, she starts to navigate her life through the city and begins building connections. The narrative then captures her transformation journey from being heartbroken to evolving as a strong, independent woman. The sequences are expected to be light-hearted and thought-provoking.

Cast and Crew of Made in Korea

Produced by Srinidhi Sagar, the film stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Park Hye-Jin, Jaehyun Jang, Rishikanth, Kim So-Ri, Ha Ram, and more. The music composition of this film has been delivered by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Reception of Made in Korea

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.