Maathru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Film Online?

Maathru is a chilling science thriller that leaves the viewers to go deeper into a mesmerising town that scares them more every moment and is filled with fear, mystery, and terror. Driven by an unnerving atmosphere and a gripping central puzzle, the Telugu-language film is part suspense thriller, part crime drama, and part psychological horror. Available exclusively on Lionsgate Play, Maathru guarantees a roller coaster ride where each clue counts, and nobody is beyond guilt. The question at the centre of the film is simplicity itself, and it's a terrifying one: what happens when an average guy finds himself caught in a nightmare pattern from which he cannot extricate himself?

When and Where to Watch Maathru

Maathru will be available for streaming starting February 6, 2026, and will be exclusive to Lionsgate Play. So the film being in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English only broadens audience appeal.

Trailer and Plot of Maathru

The trailer establishes a dark, uneasy mood. A quiet village is disturbed by a series of kidnappings with an indecipherable code and written in spite. The fear is getting out of hand as the crimes persist with no solution. As cryptic codes begin to emerge, Vijay becomes a suspect, and his girlfriend goes missing, pulling him into a mystery involving cults that gradually reveals an unsettling reality inside.

Cast and Crew of Maathru

Maathru has an ensemble cast, including Aamani, Ravi Kale, Prudhviraj, and Srikanth, to name a few, who deliver some strong performances that keep the interest from lagging. The film is directed by John Jakki and scripted by Suresh Arapati, Shiva Prasad B, and Poorna Chary. On the strength of taut writing and direct storytelling, the story doesn't lose sight of either its suspense or its emotional force.

Reception of Maathru

Maathru is already trending among the audience even before its streaming starts. It is also one of the most talked-about thrillers this year, as it garners an impressive 8.6 rating on IMDb.