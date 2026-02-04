Technology News
English Edition

Maathru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Film Online?

Maathru follows Vijay as he becomes the prime suspect in a series of coded kidnappings, uncovering a cult-driven conspiracy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 February 2026 16:47 IST
Maathru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Film Online?

Photo Credit: IMDB

Maathru is a Telugu scientific thriller streaming on Lionsgate Play

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Maathru streams exclusively on Lionsgate Play from February 6, 2026
  • Available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English
  • Genre: Scientific Thriller / Suspense
Advertisement

Maathru is a chilling science thriller that leaves the viewers to go deeper into a mesmerising town that scares them more every moment and is filled with fear, mystery, and terror. Driven by an unnerving atmosphere and a gripping central puzzle, the Telugu-language film is part suspense thriller, part crime drama, and part psychological horror. Available exclusively on Lionsgate Play, Maathru guarantees a roller coaster ride where each clue counts, and nobody is beyond guilt. The question at the centre of the film is simplicity itself, and it's a terrifying one: what happens when an average guy finds himself caught in a nightmare pattern from which he cannot extricate himself?

When and Where to Watch Maathru

Maathru will be available for streaming starting February 6, 2026, and will be exclusive to Lionsgate Play. So the film being in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English only broadens audience appeal.

Trailer and Plot of Maathru

The trailer establishes a dark, uneasy mood. A quiet village is disturbed by a series of kidnappings with an indecipherable code and written in spite. The fear is getting out of hand as the crimes persist with no solution. As cryptic codes begin to emerge, Vijay becomes a suspect, and his girlfriend goes missing, pulling him into a mystery involving cults that gradually reveals an unsettling reality inside.

Cast and Crew of Maathru

Maathru has an ensemble cast, including Aamani, Ravi Kale, Prudhviraj, and Srikanth, to name a few, who deliver some strong performances that keep the interest from lagging. The film is directed by John Jakki and scripted by Suresh Arapati, Shiva Prasad B, and Poorna Chary. On the strength of taut writing and direct storytelling, the story doesn't lose sight of either its suspense or its emotional force.

Reception of Maathru

Maathru is already trending among the audience even before its streaming starts. It is also one of the most talked-about thrillers this year, as it garners an impressive 8.6 rating on IMDb.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ott, imdb, Lionsgate
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Operation Safed Sagar OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch it Online?
Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Appearance on IMEI Database Suggests Global Launch Is on the Cards

Related Stories

Maathru OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Film Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra With a 7,400mAh Battery Launched at This Price in China
  4. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  6. How Claude Cowork Triggered Massive Software Stock Crash Globally
  7. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  8. Oppo Find N6 Bags New Certification, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 6 Could Be Launched Globally
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII Might Launch Soon in These Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Takes the Wheel as Perseverance Rover Navigates Mars on Its Own
  2. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  4. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  5. Oppo Find N6 Arrives on NBTC Database, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  6. Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. GTA 6 Physical Copies Won't Be Delayed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Clarifies
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra International Variant Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »