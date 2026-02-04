Technology News
Best Smartphones in India With Up to 100W Fast Charging Support: iQOO 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, More

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 18:43 IST
Best Smartphones in India With Up to 100W Fast Charging Support: iQOO 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, More

iQOO 15 runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

Highlights
  • Here are some of the smartphones in India that support 100W charging
  • Vivo X300 Pro houses a 6,510mAh battery
  • OnePlus 11R 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery
Fast charging has evolved from a premium add-on feature to an essential feature in model smartphones. As brands continue to advance the battery capacity, mid-range smartphones now started offering significant charging speed over the previous models. A larger battery and faster charging speed allow users to stay powered for a longer period. Most smartphones today use a minimum 5,000mAh or larger battery and support at least 25W fast charging.

Here are some of the top smartphones in India that support 100W or near-100W fast charging, including the iQOO 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, and Vivo X300 Pro. These smartphones can charge their large batteries far more quickly than conventional charging solutions.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is the best option for you if you're looking for a phone that truly prioritises charging performance. This gaming-focused smartphone has a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage.

iqoo 15 review ndtv display

For gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO 15 has a Q3 gaming chip. It has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The iQOO 15 features IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and charging: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging, 40W wireless charging
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel

iQOO 15 Price in India

Price of the iQOO 15 starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It costs Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is another latest option for busy users, gamers and frequent travellers who prefer fast charging support. This model has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of brightness. The display has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating.

7

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water ingress protection. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Price in India

Price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colour options.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh, 100W wired charging
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 512GB
  • Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED screen, 1.5K resolution
  • Processor:  Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Rear Cameras:  200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a bit older in the market, but this OnePlus smartphone is quicker to charge than others, though. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC flash fast charging. It features a 6.74-inch full-HD+(1,240x2,772) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 40Hz to 120Hz.

oneplus 11r oneplus

Under the hood, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 18GB RAM and a maximum 512GB storage. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. This model has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh, 100W wired charging
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 18GB, Up to 512GB
  • Display: 6.74-inch full-HD+ AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide), 2-megapixel (macro)
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel

OnePlus 11R 5G price in India

The OnePlus 11R 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 12GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB and 18GB + 512GB are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro is another model which offers a very close to 100W fast charging speed. This device houses a 6,510mAh battery and has 90W wired charging support. It also supports 40W wireless charging. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

vivo x300 pro rear design review13

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the phone offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and Fast Charging: 6,510mAh, 90W (wired), 40W (wireless)
  • RAM and Storage: 116GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide) 

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

You can buy the Vivo X300 Pro by paying Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is another new handset in India with nearly 100W fast charging speed. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, alongside a dedicated HyperVision AI chipset.

realme p4 pro design smudges gadgets 360

On the back, the Realme P4 Pro has a dual camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone offers both IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,000mAh battery.

Key Specifications

  • Battery and Charging Speed: 7000mAh, 80W (wired)
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)
  • Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

Price of Realme P4 Pro 5G is set at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Top-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It is sold in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Comments

iQOO 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, OnePlus 11R, 100W Charging
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GTA 6 Physical Copies Won't Be Delayed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Clarifies
Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage

