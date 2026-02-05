Technology News
Honor’s Magic V6 is set to debut in March, alongside the expected launch of the Oppo Find N6.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V5 supports the company's Honor Magic Pen (pictured) stylus

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 may launch with new stylus support
  • Both foldables could debut in March with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Leaks suggest 7,000mAh batteries and 200-megapixel main cameras
Foldable smartphones launching in 2026 may bring a fresh focus on stylus-driven features, with early leaks hinting at next-generation “multispectral” pen support. A tipster on Weibo suggests that upcoming flagship models such as the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 could debut with this new capability, alongside top-tier specifications. Both devices are expected to arrive as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered foldables, signalling another major leap in the premium book-style segment. Honor's Magic V6 is set to debut in March, alongside the expected launch of the Oppo Find N6.

Honor Magic V6, Oppo Find N6 Rumoured to Feature Multispectral Stylus

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claims that 2026 flagship foldables could arrive with next-generation “multispectral” stylus support. The tipster says that the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 will both support a multispectral stylus, though it was not explained what the feature means. Early speculation points to improved accuracy, better pressure sensing, wider angle detection, hover support, and lower latency compared to current stylus implementations.

The Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 could debut in March as Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered foldables. Both upcoming book-style foldables are expected to feature batteries around the 7,000mAh mark and 200-megapixel main cameras. One model is said to focus on a slim design and a large battery, while the other may highlight stylus-focused features.

Honour has already confirmed that it will unveil the Magic V6 at MWC Barcelona next month, while the Find N6 is expected to launch sometime in March. The tipster also claims two more brands could join in with book-style foldable smartphones in Q2, including one with a wider folding display and another positioned as a more cost-effective option.

Samsung's upcoming foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, recently appeared on the IMEI database. A third model, expected to be the Galaxy Wide Fold, was spotted with multiple listings, suggesting a broad global launch in 2026 rather than a limited regional release.

However, all these models are tipped to launch in Q3 2026, which means that we'll have to wait for a while before the company officially confirms any of these details. Notably, the second half of 2026 is also expected to see Apple unveil its first foldable handset. There is no information about stylus support on these purported phones yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Magic V6, Oppo Find N6, Honor Magic V6 Launch, Oppo Find N6 Launch, Honor Magic V6 Features, Oppo Find N6 Features, Honor, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Feature EdgeFusion Image Generator Developed in Partnership With Nota AI, Tipster Claims

