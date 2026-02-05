Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple’s iOS 26.2.1 Update Said to be Causing App Crashes, System Reboot and Connectivity Issues on iPhone

Apple’s iOS 26.2.1 Update Said to be Causing App Crashes, System Reboot and Connectivity Issues on iPhone

Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged the reported problems or offered a specific resolution.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 February 2026 09:51 IST
Apple’s iOS 26.2.1 Update Said to be Causing App Crashes, System Reboot and Connectivity Issues on iPhone

The update is said to be causing persistent app crashes and connectivity issues on iPhone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users are reporting frequent app crashes after installing the update
  • Storage issues are said to reappear even after deleting data
  • Apple has not acknowledged the iOS 26.2.1 issues yet
Advertisement

Apple recently released iOS 26.2.1 for iPhone, and while it added a key new feature, it is said to be causing some problems as well. The update brought support for the second-generation AirTag alongside fixes for several bugs, but a report suggests that users are facing system crashes and connectivity issues on their iPhone units since updating to the latest software version. The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, is yet to acknowledge the issue.

iOS 26.2.1 Update Causing Crashes

According to user posts across Apple's Community forums, users are experiencing persistent app crashes, system freezes, and connectivity failures since installing the iOS 26.2.1 update. (via MacWorld)

For one user, the update rendered their iPhone “unusable”. Describing the issue, the user wrote that iOS 26.2.1 requires approximately 30GB of free storage, and the issue persists despite deleting apps and files repeatedly. Almost all of their apps crash, freeze, or become completely unresponsive. As per the post, the only temporary workaround is rebooting the iPhone, but the same problems return within 10 minutes.

“iOS 26.2.1 has significantly reduced functionality and usability, and I strongly urge Apple to address this issue or roll back to a more stable version,” the user wrote on the community forum.

Multiple comments below the post, along with other threads, revealed that this is not an isolated incident. In another instance, a user wrote that despite spending a significant amount of time deleting large apsp and files to free up the storage space, it repeatedly became full again shortly afterwards. They also faced instances of apps crashing and freezing unexpectedly.

Connectivity problems have also been highlighted in community discussions, with some users reporting difficulties maintaining mobile network connections or experiencing unpredictable behaviour with wireless services like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth after the update. In several threads, users stated that certain network functions became unreliable or stopped working correctly after installing iOS 26.2.1.

Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged the reported problems or offered a specific resolution. After the update was released, the tech giant stopped signing older versions of iOS 26. This means that downgrading from iOS 26.2.1 to a previous release, like iOS 26.2 is no longer possible for most users.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 26.2.1, iOS 26, IPhone, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 10a Launch and Pre-Order Date Announced; Design and Blue Colourway Teased
Apple’s iOS 26.2.1 Update Said to be Causing App Crashes, System Reboot and Connectivity Issues on iPhone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Be Available for Pre-Order Later This Month
  2. How Claude Cowork Triggered Massive Software Stock Crash Globally
  3. Maa Behen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit Starrer Series Online?
  4. Tecno Pova Curve 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon in These Colour Options
  5. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  6. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 6 Could Be Launched Globally
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Launch With This New AI Feature
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra With a 7,400mAh Battery Launched at This Price in China
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Surfaces on Geekbench With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N6, Honor Magic V6 Tipped to Launch With Advanced Stylus Support, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Feature EdgeFusion Image Generator Developed in Partnership With Nota AI, Tipster Claims
  3. Apple’s iOS 26.2.1 Update Said to be Causing App Crashes, System Reboot and Connectivity Issues on iPhone
  4. Google Pixel 10a Launch and Pre-Order Date Announced; Design and Blue Colourway Teased
  5. AI Takes the Wheel as Perseverance Rover Navigates Mars on Its Own
  6. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  8. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  9. Oppo Find N6 Arrives on NBTC Database, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  10. Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »