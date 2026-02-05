Honor's upcoming Magic V6 has surfaced on China's 3C certification database. The listing offers a fresh hint about the phone's charging capabilities ahead of its official debut, which is set for March. Several other details have already leaked in recent weeks. The Magic V6 is tipped to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a large battery, advanced camera hardware, and next-generation multispectral stylus support. The company has confirmed that the Magic V6 and Honor's Robot Phone will be unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2026 on March 1.

Honor Magic V6 Variants Listed on 3C Database

The upcoming Honor Magic V6 is now listed in China's 3C certification database with a 120W fast charger (via @ZionsAnvin). This suggests the upcoming foldable could support high-speed wired charging of up to 120W, although Honor may choose to limit the actual charging speed to a lower rate.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

The 3C listing includes two variants of the Honor Magic V6, with the PNM-AN10 believed to be the standard version, while the PNM-AN20 is tipped to add support for the BeiDou-3 short message service, a satellite-based messaging feature available in China.

A recent leak indicates that the rumoured Honor Magic V6 may debut with “multispectral” stylus support, which could bring better precision, improved pressure detection, wider-angle sensing, hover functionality, and lower latency than existing solutions. Oppo's Find N6 is also expected to offer support for this next-generation stylus.

Honor Magic V6 is confirmed to launch at MWC Barcelona next month. The foldable is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and could feature a battery of around 7,000mAh, along with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a periscope telephoto shooter.

The Magic V6 may arrive in Snow White, Velvet Black, Sunrise Gold, and Red colour options, and could include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is also tipped to use an ultra-thin glass-fibre body, potentially making it slimmer and lighter than the Honor Magic V5. Wireless charging support is also said to be in the works.

Honor Magic V5's 16GB + 1TB model is equipped with a larger 6,100mAh battery, whereas the other variants feature a 5,820mAh cell. Across the lineup, the phone supports 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset carries a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens at the back.

It also includes two 20-megapixel front cameras, one on the inner display and one on the cover screen. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and sports a 7.95-inch inner 2K flexible OLED display with up to 5,000 nits brightness alongside a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen.