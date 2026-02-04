Technology News
Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM

Vivo V70 series is confirmed to include two models, dubbed Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 19:28 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 Elite will be equipped with Zeiss rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series will feature a 6,500mAh battery
  • Vivo V70 Elite will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip
  • The tech firm has yet to announce the exact launch date
Vivo V70 series is confirmed to be launched in India soon. The upcoming lineup will include two models, the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70. Ahead of its unveiling in the country, the Vivo V70 Elite has been spotted on a benchmarking website, giving a peek into what it might offer in terms of performance. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. The company recently revealed that the phone will be offered in three colourways. A dedicated microsite for the Vivo V70 Elite is live on two e-commerce platforms, but the launch date is yet to be announced.

Vivo V70 Elite Spotted on Geekbench With V2548 Model Number

A Vivo smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the V2548 model number, revealing its performance. Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the model number belongs to the upcoming Vivo V70 Elite. The handset has been listed with 12GB of RAM and Android 16.

vivo v70 elite geekbench inline Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite could ship with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

The phone has managed to score 1,973 points in single core performance and 4,863 points in multi core performance. The Vivo V70 Elite has been spotted with an octa core ARMv8 chipset, featuring three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.01GHz.

We already knew that the Vivo V70 Elite and the Vivo V70 would be launched by the smartphone maker in India soon. The two phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo India online store. While the Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be sold in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colourways, the Vivo V70 will be offered in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow shades.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the standard model will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The Vivo V70 series is teased to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, with a pixel density of 459ppi, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colours, along with 1.25mm thick bezels. The lineup will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch, Vivo V70 Elite India Launch, Vivo V70 Specifications, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage

