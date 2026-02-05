Xiaomi showcased its magnetic modular camera lens for phones as a concept at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) last year. The Chinese firm has yet to reveal whether it plans to bring the product to customers, but a recent leak suggests it is already in mass production. The Xiaomi 'Modular Optical System' integrates professional camera-level optics with a phone's photography features. It uses a new sensor, lens design, and supports fast data transfers. The system uses a 35mm lens with a wide f/1.4 aperture. The Xiaomi Modular Optical System eliminates the need to pair, charge or transfer files separately.

Xiaomi's Modular Optical System: What We Know So Far

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo offered hints about the progress of Xiaomi's Modular Optical System, which was showcased at MWC 2025. The tipster states that mass production of magnetic lenses has begun, and the Modula Optical System could be available as early as this year.

Xiaomi's Modular Optical System aims to offer the optical capabilities of a professional camera, combined with the computational photography capabilities of a mobile phone. The setup was first teased at the MWC last year. The Xiaomi Modular Optical System has a compact design and features an all-6G aspherical lens with an f/1.4 large aperture. It also offers a 35mm focal length.

Compared to traditional camera lenses, the Xiaomi Modular Optical System is claimed to be about 50 percent thinner. It uses Xiaomi's LaserLink technology to send data at high speeds.

When the Light Fusion X M4/3 sensor captures light, LaserLink immediately turns those details into digital data and sends it to the phone using a near-infrared laser, reaching speeds of up to 10Gbps. This allows the phone to receive clean RAW image data.

With the Xiaomi Modular Optical System, users are not required to pair, transfer and charge the lens separately. The lens can be magnetically attached to the phone and start shooting instantly with Xiaomi's AI-powered imaging system.

