Operation Safed Sagar OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch it Online?

Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, Operation Safed Sagar is an upcoming patriotic drama series. The teaser has recently been launched, and the plot of this series will revolve around the pivotal role of the Indian Air Force in the 1999 Kargil War. This series features a promising starcast, and the intensity in the plot is expected to be raising the bar already. The series will explore themes of patriotism, the struggles, and the mental and physical strain on the pilots.

When and Where to Watch Operation Safed Sagar

Netflix has recently dropped the teaser for this series, stating coming soon. The release date is yet to be announced.

Official Trailer and Plot of Operation Safed Sagar

This series centres around the 47-day campaign of the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War, where they were authorized to take down the Pakistani infiltrators at the Line of Control. The series will explore the intense battle fought by the Golden Arrows (17th Squadron of the IAF) after the loss of their comrades, mainly Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja. The series then delves deeper into the challenges and heavy bombing undertaken by the Air Force for the very first time. The sequences are expected to be emotional and packed with high patriotic drama. Also, the plot will uncover the emotional impact on the families of the pilots.

Cast and Crew of Operation Safed Sagar

Directed by Oni Sen, the film stars the talented Jimmy Shergill, Prajkta Koli, Abhay Verma, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Mark Bennington, and more in the key roles. The cinematography of the series has been led by Satyajit Pande, while Mehboob Pal Singh Brar, Sarita Patil, and Sanjay Routray are the producers.

Reception of Operation Safed Sagar

This series is yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.