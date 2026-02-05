Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series is expected to go official later this month as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone lineup. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be equipped with built-in magnets that add 25W Qi2 wireless charging support. A tipster, however, claims that while the purported Galaxy handset will support wireless charging via magnets, it will be through magnetic cases and not built-in magnets.

Tipster Claims Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Won't Feature Built-in Magnets

Citing independent sources, tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not be equipped with built-in magnets. Per the tipster's recent post on X, this information has been verified with “100% accuracy”. This contradicts previous leaks suggesting the inclusion of built-in magnets on the Galaxy S26 Ultra that enable Qi2 wireless fast charging.

I've confirmed from independent sources with 100% accuracy that the Galaxy S26 Ultra ultimately does not include built-in magnets inside the device. Magnetic functionality still relies on magnetic cases. — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) February 5, 2026

This information contradicts previous reports, which suggested that the South Korean tech conglomerate could become only the second Android manufacturer to bring native Qi2 magnets to its phones. It was expected to adopt full Qi2.2 magnetic alignment rather than relying on “Qi2 Ready” accessories.

To date, Google remains the only Android OEM to offer native Qi2 wireless charging support. In contrast, Apple has offered this functionality on its iPhone models since 2023. It was initially introduced with the iPhone 15 series and later expanded to iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models, too, via iOS 17.2 software update. Even the iPhone 12, introduced in 2020, supports the wireless charging standard.

Instead, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may rely on magnetic cases to enable Qi2 wireless charging, as per the tipster. It is expected to support 25W wireless fast charging, while the vanilla Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ may only get support for up to 20W.

Over the past couple of weeks, several Samsung-branded Qi2 accessories have surfaced online. A listing for an upcoming Samsung charger under the model number EP-P2900 was reportedly discovered on the company's website. It is said to have been designed to add magnetic alignment to Qi2 wireless charging and could replace the existing Qi2-compatible 15W charger, model EP-P2400.

Additionally, marketing images of a Samsung Magnetic Wireless Charging Powerbank were recently leaked. Bearing the model number EB-U2500, it reportedly supports Qi2 wireless charging, allowing Galaxy S26 models to charge wirelessly at speeds of up to 15W. With a wired connection, the powerbank will reportedly deliver up to 20W via USB Power Delivery or Qualcomm Quick Charge.