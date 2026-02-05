Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models, dubbed Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 could launch with an Exynos 2600 SoC
  • Nota AI is a South Korea-based tech firm
Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched in the fourth week of February, a leaked invite to the Galaxy Unpacked event recently revealed. However, the lineup, which is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, will reportedly go on sale in March. While various specifications and features of the handsets have surfaced online recently, the company has yet to confirm the launch. Recently, Samsung unveiled a new privacy screen feature to curb shoulder surfing, which is expected to be featured on upcoming phones. Now, a tipster claims that the company has partnered with an AI firm to bring an AI image generation feature to the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Feature AI-Powered EdgeFusion On-Device Image Generator

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the smartphone maker has partnered with Nota AI, a South Korean AI firm, to develop an AI-powered image generator called EdgeFusion. The feature is reportedly being built for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S26+, and the standard Galaxy S26. The leaker claims that the EdgeFusion feature will be capable of generating images “directly on the device in under a second”.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series users must enter a text prompt in EdgeFusion, and the real-time on-device AI image generation feature is said to reduce dependence on cloud-based processing for users, making the process faster, while also reportedly improving the “photography and creative experiences”. This move is reportedly part of Samsung's strategy to “strengthen on-device AI image processing”.

This comes soon after Samsung unveiled a new privacy player for upcoming Galaxy devices. The tech giant claims that its new privacy screen feature will help in curbing shoulder surfing, where the screen will only be visible to the user. On the other hand, people standing next to the user will not be able to see what's on the screen. Samsung teased that the feature would only be effective when people are not viewing the display straight-on.

Samsung's privacy screen functionality is expected to be launched with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which will reportedly be unveiled on February 25 during a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event. The security feature will also allow users to customise when the feature will activate, the company says. They can choose specific apps where the feature would activate to offer a greater level of privacy.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Features, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Features, Samsung Galaxy S26 Features, Nota AI, EdgeFusion, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple’s iOS 26.2.1 Update Said to be Causing App Crashes, System Reboot and Connectivity Issues on iPhone

