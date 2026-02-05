Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched in the fourth week of February, a leaked invite to the Galaxy Unpacked event recently revealed. However, the lineup, which is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, will reportedly go on sale in March. While various specifications and features of the handsets have surfaced online recently, the company has yet to confirm the launch. Recently, Samsung unveiled a new privacy screen feature to curb shoulder surfing, which is expected to be featured on upcoming phones. Now, a tipster claims that the company has partnered with an AI firm to bring an AI image generation feature to the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Feature AI-Powered EdgeFusion On-Device Image Generator

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the smartphone maker has partnered with Nota AI, a South Korean AI firm, to develop an AI-powered image generator called EdgeFusion. The feature is reportedly being built for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S26+, and the standard Galaxy S26. The leaker claims that the EdgeFusion feature will be capable of generating images “directly on the device in under a second”.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series users must enter a text prompt in EdgeFusion, and the real-time on-device AI image generation feature is said to reduce dependence on cloud-based processing for users, making the process faster, while also reportedly improving the “photography and creative experiences”. This move is reportedly part of Samsung's strategy to “strengthen on-device AI image processing”.

This comes soon after Samsung unveiled a new privacy player for upcoming Galaxy devices. The tech giant claims that its new privacy screen feature will help in curbing shoulder surfing, where the screen will only be visible to the user. On the other hand, people standing next to the user will not be able to see what's on the screen. Samsung teased that the feature would only be effective when people are not viewing the display straight-on.

Samsung's privacy screen functionality is expected to be launched with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which will reportedly be unveiled on February 25 during a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event. The security feature will also allow users to customise when the feature will activate, the company says. They can choose specific apps where the feature would activate to offer a greater level of privacy.