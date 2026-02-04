Maa Behen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit Starrer Series Online?

Maa Behen is one such project that arrests your attention, be it with the title, tone, or talent, and everything else. It's promised to deliver chaos, crime, and uncomfortable chuckles all within the context of a twisted family drama in this Hindi-language dark comedy thriller announced as part of Netflix's highly anticipated Next on Netflix 2026 slate. With a starry cast including Madhuri Dixit and a director known for fusing drama with thrills, Maa Behen is turning out to be an intriguing watch. Dark humour, buried secrets: dead neighbour, wedding pandemonium, mother-daughter trio.

When and Where to Watch Maa Behen

Maa Behen will hit screens in 2026, but Netflix has yet to officially declare its arrival date.

Teaser and Plot of Maa Behen

The teaser offers a bracing sense of the film's warped spirit. Two estranged daughters are called back to their mother's house in the middle of the night after receiving chilling news: there is a dead body in the kitchen. One mother and two daughters share a single explosive secret in this blend of crime, family drama, and comedy that claims blood ties go as far as you let them.

Cast and Crew of Maa Behen

Maa Behen Maa Behen is a performance-driven film with a strong ensemble cast headed by Madhuri Dixit as Rekha. Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni and is written by Triveni with Pooja Tolani. The solid narration and emotional depth of the scenes are trademark Triveni, who strikes a darker note this time, though human relationships remain paramount.

Reception of Maa Behen

As of February 2026, the film Maa Behen is currently in pre-release; there is no IMDb rating for the film.