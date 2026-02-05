Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple’s iOS 26.3 RC Update Reportedly Contains References to Anticipated M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips

Apple’s iOS 26.3 RC Update Reportedly Contains References to Anticipated M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips

iOS 26.3 RC reportedly mentions two new SoC models called T6051 and T6052.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 12:48 IST
Apple’s iOS 26.3 RC Update Reportedly Contains References to Anticipated M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is anticipated to launch updated MacBook Pro models with new M5-series chips alongside macOS 26.3

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS 26.3 RC reportedly mentions two new SoC models
  • Apple has previously used the letter “C” for Max chips
  • iOS 26.3 is expected to land on eligible iPhone models later this month
Advertisement

Apple has recently seeded the release candidate (RC) versions of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to developers for testing. The iOS 26.3 RC reportedly includes references to two unreleased chips from Apple's upcoming M5 lineup. The code reportedly offers insights about the M5 Max chip and hints at the M5 Ultra, which could arrive with a refreshed Mac Studio. Apple is likely to launch new MacBook Pro models soon, powered by these next-generation chips alongside macOS 26.3.

iOS 26.3 Code Hints at M5 Max and M5 Ultra Chips

X user Nicolás Alvare spotted references to Apple's unreleased M5 chips in the iOS 26.3 release candidate (via MacRumors). The latest release for beta testers mentions two new system-on-chip (SoC) models — T6051 and T6052. These are reportedly linked to the platform names H17C and H17D. The '17' in the names is said to reference the M5 chip generation.

If we look at Apple's past naming patterns, the H17C chip is likely the M5 Max, while H17D could be the M5 Ultra. Apple has previously used the letter 'C' for Max chips and 'D' for Ultra chips. G is used for standard chips, and 'S' is used for Pro chips.

The code doesn't include a reference to the T6050 or H17S, according to the report, which would normally refer to the M5 Pro chip. It's uncertain if Apple has changed its internal chip naming or if the M5 Pro has not been added to the code yet.

Apple is expected to launch updated MacBook Pro models with new M5-series chips alongside macOS 26.3. The launch could take place either in February or March 2026. The company is rumoured to launch an M5 Ultra-powered Mac Studio.

Meanwhile, the stable versions of iOS 26.3 and macOS 26.3 are expected to land on eligible iPhone and Mac models later this month. The update is expected to improve the RCS messaging capabilities with Android phones. It is likely to be released alongside iPadOS 26.3, watchOS 26.3 and tvOS 26.3.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 26.3, iOS 26.3 Beta, iOS 26.3 release candidate
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Steam Machine May Be Delayed Due to RAM, Storage Shortages and Price Hikes
Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Apple’s iOS 26.3 RC Update Reportedly Contains References to Anticipated M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  4. Overwatch 2 Is Rebranding to Just 'Overwatch' as Part of Major Overhaul
  5. Anthropic Mocks ChatGPT in New Ads, OpenAI CEO Calls Them 'Deceptive'
  6. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  7. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor
  8. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  9. Google Pixel 10a Will Be Available for Pre-Order Later This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Overwatch 2 Rebrands to 'Overwatch' as Blizzard Announces 10 New Heroes, Year-Long Story, Switch 2 Version
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Spotted in Leaked Image That Reveals Display Design, Key Specifications
  6. Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Takes a Dig at ChatGPT’s Ads, OpenAI CEO Hits Back
  7. Love (2025) OTT Release Revealed: What You Need to Know About This Upcoming Romantic Series
  8. Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Tablet Listed on Global Website With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 8.8-Inch 144Hz Display
  10. Generative AI Has 'Zero Part' in GTA 6, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »