Google Pixel 10a Launch and Pre-Order Date Announced; Design and Blue Colourway Teased

Google Store subscribers will be eligible for an exclusive offer on the Pixel 10a upon signing up for the information by February 13.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 February 2026 09:10 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 10a will be offered in a blue colourway

Highlights
  • Google confirmed the Pixel 10a launch date as February 18
  • It is claimed to be the most durable Pixel A-Series yet
  • Google teased the phone in a blue colourway
The Google Pixel 10a will be launched in India and the global markets later this month, the company announced on Wednesday. It is anticipated to arrive as the successor to the Pixel 9a, which debuted in March 2025. Amid a myriad of leaks that hinted towards the design of the upcoming handset, the Mountain View-based tech giant has taken the wraps off the phone. The Pixel 10a will feature an identical design to its predecessor and be available in a blue colourway.

Google Pixel 10a Launch Date

Google has announced that the Pixel 10a will be launched on February 18. While the tech giant has yet to announce the pricing, Google Store subscribers will be eligible for an exclusive offer upon signing up for the information by 1:29pm IST on February 13. This offer can be applied with the Pixel 10a purchase to unlock a benefit for a future order, the company said.

The Google Pixel 10a retains the familiar design of its predecessor. It features a flat dual rear camera unit, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera island. There's also a single LED flash setup on the back. Like the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10a has a centre-aligned Google branding placed in the middle of the back panel. Apart from this, there are thick bezels on all sides of the display, along with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

The teaser image shows the Pixel 10a in a blue colour option, similar to the Iris colourway of its predecessor.

While Google has not revealed the exact specifications of the upcoming non-flagship Pixel, it is teased to offer improved photography capabilities. Additionally, the company calls it the “ most durable Google Pixel A-Series yet”, which hints towards better dust and water ingress protection. And like the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10a will feature Gemini as a built-in AI assistant.

Per reports, the Google Pixel 10a may be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It will reportedly be available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways.

In terms of pricing, the Google Pixel 10a price in Europe is reported to start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB storage model may cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Google Pixel 10a
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
