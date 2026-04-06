Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Thaai Kizhavi brings together humour and heartfelt drama in a story about a paralyzed mother and her selfish sons.
Photo Credit: JioHotstar
Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil rural comedy drama. Here, Radhika Sart Kumar is handling the role of Pavunuthayi, a fiercely independent woman who lends money. Sivakumar Muruesan is the director of the movie, and he himself wrote the story. Apart from Radhika Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Illavarasu, and many others share the screen. During the theatrical release, the movie earned 150 crore worldwide. Overall, the movie received a good response and is categorised as a good family watch. Sivakarthikeyan and Sudhan Sundaram are the producers; Kalai Arasu is the co-producer. Moreover, A.R. Karthick and Ragul Parasuram are the executive producers of this movie.
After a successful theatrical run, Thaai Kizhavi is going to premiere on JioHotstar on April 10, 2026. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Viewers can watch the movie without interruption with a valid subscription.
The trailer follows a comedy-driven story and gives us a glimpse of Pavunuthayi, who is a moneylender and an independent woman. Her tough and ruthless approach makes the locals fear her.
The film stars Radhika Sarathkumar as a money lender, along with a few silver screen icons, such as Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Munishkanth, who are the supporting cast of this movie. Sivakumar Murugesan is the director and writer of this movie.
The movie already received a good response from viewers, calling it a good family-watch movie, and its IMDb rating is 8.1/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement