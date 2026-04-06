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Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Thaai Kizhavi brings together humour and heartfelt drama in a story about a paralyzed mother and her selfish sons.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 April 2026 15:14 IST
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Thaai Kizhavi is going to premiere on JioHotstar on April 10, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Thaai Kizhavi premieres on JioHotstar on April 10, 2026
  • Stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Sivakarthikeyan in key roles
  • Focuses on a paralyzed mother and her greedy sons
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Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil rural comedy drama. Here, Radhika Sart Kumar is handling the role of Pavunuthayi, a fiercely independent woman who lends money. Sivakumar Muruesan is the director of the movie, and he himself wrote the story. Apart from Radhika Sarathkumar, Aruldoss, Illavarasu, and many others share the screen. During the theatrical release, the movie earned 150 crore worldwide. Overall, the movie received a good response and is categorised as a good family watch. Sivakarthikeyan and Sudhan Sundaram are the producers; Kalai Arasu is the co-producer. Moreover, A.R. Karthick and Ragul Parasuram are the executive producers of this movie.

When and Where to Watch Thaai Kizhavi

After a successful theatrical run, Thaai Kizhavi is going to premiere on JioHotstar on April 10, 2026. The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Viewers can watch the movie without interruption with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Thaai Kizhavi

The trailer follows a comedy-driven story and gives us a glimpse of Pavunuthayi, who is a moneylender and an independent woman. Her tough and ruthless approach makes the locals fear her.

Cast and Crew of Thaai Kizhavi

The film stars Radhika Sarathkumar as a money lender, along with a few silver screen icons, such as Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Munishkanth, who are the supporting cast of this movie. Sivakumar Murugesan is the director and writer of this movie.

Reception of Thaai Kizhavi

The movie already received a good response from viewers, calling it a good family-watch movie, and its IMDb rating is 8.1/10.

 

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Further reading: Thaai Kizhavi, comedy drama, imdb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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