Directed by Tatineni Satya, Sathi Leelavathi is a recently released Telugu romance drama film that has now made its way to the digital screens, after completing its theatrical run. The plot of the film revolves around a successful filmmaker whose husband suddenly asks for a divorce after falling in love with another woman, which devastates their lives. Furthermore, the film explores themes of emotions, ego clashes, and infidelity. The sequences of the film are worth watching and offer decent entertainment for the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Sathi Leelavathi

The film is now available to stream on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sathi Leelavathi

This Telugu romance comedy film revolves around Leela (Played by Lavanya Tripathi), a successful filmmaker, whose life takes a turn when her husband Ram Sethu (Portrayed by Dev Mohan) suddenly asks for a divorce, after falling for another woman, Nicola Sebastian (Played by Madonna Sebastian). While their relationship faces emotional turmoil, ego clashes, and negligence, Leela refuses to end her marriage. Only then, Leela tries to keep her husband via physical and emotional dynamics. The instances within the film are high on entertainment and perfectly blend comedy with ultimate drama.

Cast and Crew of Sathi Leelavathi

Written by Udhay Pottipadyu, this film stars Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Other prominent actors include V.K. Naresh, Madonna Sebastian, VTV Ganesh, Jaffer Sadiq, and others. The film's music composition has been delivered by Mickey J. Meyer, whereas Sathish Suriya has served as an editor.

Reception of Sathi Leelavathi

The film was released on May 8th, 2026, and did a remarkable job at the box office. Currently, it holds an IMDb rating of 7.5/10.