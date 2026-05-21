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Oppo Find X10 Series Leak Hints at a Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X9 Lineup

Oppo Find X10 series could be launched with an 8,000mAh or larger battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 13:11 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Leak Hints at a Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X9 Lineup

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 series might succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 might sport a 6.59-inch display
  • Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Oppo Find X9 series was launched in China last year, and the lineup currently has five handsets, dubbed Find X9, Find X9 Pro, Find X9s, Find X9s Pro, and Find X9 Ultra. All the handsets are backed by batteries larger than 7,000mAh, with the Find X9 Pro packing the largest among the lot. Now, a tipster claims that the Find X9 series successor will be unveiled with significantly larger battery capacity. The rumoured Oppo Find X10 lineup is said to arrive later this year with an 8,000mAh or larger battery. Moreover, the display size of the standard Oppo Find X10 model has surfaced online.

Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that all the phones in the rumoured Oppo Find X10 will be equipped with 8,000mAh or larger batteries. Moreover, the standard Oppo Find X10 model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, which is the same as its predecessor. If this is true, it would be a significant upgrade over the handsets in the Oppo Find X9 lineup, which are equipped with batteries in the 7,000mAh capacity range.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9s, and Oppo Find X9s Pro pack a 7,025mAh battery. Meanwhile, the flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra is equipped with a 7,050mAh cell. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is backed by the largest battery in the lineup, boasting a 7,500mAh cell. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X10 lineup will initially include three models, which could be marketed as the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The Pro Max model will reportedly carry a 200-megapixel main camera on the back, sporting a 1/1.3-inch sensor. Meanwhile, it is also said to boast a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, with a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max might also sport a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO flat display. An unreleased octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset might power the smartphone. Unlike the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which are equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X9s Pro

OPPO Find X9s Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Series, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications, Oppo Find X10 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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