Oppo Find X9 series was launched in China last year, and the lineup currently has five handsets, dubbed Find X9, Find X9 Pro, Find X9s, Find X9s Pro, and Find X9 Ultra. All the handsets are backed by batteries larger than 7,000mAh, with the Find X9 Pro packing the largest among the lot. Now, a tipster claims that the Find X9 series successor will be unveiled with significantly larger battery capacity. The rumoured Oppo Find X10 lineup is said to arrive later this year with an 8,000mAh or larger battery. Moreover, the display size of the standard Oppo Find X10 model has surfaced online.

Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that all the phones in the rumoured Oppo Find X10 will be equipped with 8,000mAh or larger batteries. Moreover, the standard Oppo Find X10 model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, which is the same as its predecessor. If this is true, it would be a significant upgrade over the handsets in the Oppo Find X9 lineup, which are equipped with batteries in the 7,000mAh capacity range.

For reference, the Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9s, and Oppo Find X9s Pro pack a 7,025mAh battery. Meanwhile, the flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra is equipped with a 7,050mAh cell. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is backed by the largest battery in the lineup, boasting a 7,500mAh cell. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find X10 lineup will initially include three models, which could be marketed as the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The Pro Max model will reportedly carry a 200-megapixel main camera on the back, sporting a 1/1.3-inch sensor. Meanwhile, it is also said to boast a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, with a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max might also sport a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO flat display. An unreleased octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset might power the smartphone. Unlike the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which are equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.