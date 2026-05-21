Warrant: From the World of Vilangu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Warrant: From the World of Villangu is a Tamil series about injustice because of power. The makers have landed the series on an OTT platform. It is a story of a man, Koattai Karuppusami, who is really soft spoken but is derogated in front of the harsh police system. When he investigates the cases of forgotten warrant cases with that violence and humiliation, it turns him into a feared enforcer. Further, this leads to custodial death and the incident further questions the justice system and whether that man is a threat to society or not.

When and Where to Watch

Warrant: From the World of Villangu is soon available to watch on Zee5. Viewers with a paid subscription can stream the series online. It will release on May 22, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Warrant: From the World of Villangu's story features a man named Koattai Karuppasamy, who is a really soft-spoken constable and struggles to gain dignity in front of the brutal police force. He has been beaten and humiliated by them. This incident turns him into an enforcer, and eventually, he makes sure that everyone is in compliance with the laws and is following the norms. If he finds a person not living up to that, then he punishes them in his own way.

Cast and Crew

Vignesh Natarajan has directed Warrant. It has been created and written by Prasanth Pandiyaraj. Sam CS has given music to it. Prasanth Pandiyaraj has played the role of Kottai Karuppasamy, and Balaji Sakthivel has played the role of Natarajan. Prasanth Pandiyaraj has produced it under S Studios and Sivan Pictures.

Reception

It has no IMDb rating yet as it has yet to be released. However, it tells a lot about the weak justice system of the society, and thus, it is relatable.