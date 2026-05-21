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Scientists Discover New Fuel-Saving Route to the Moon

Researchers from Brazil and Portugal discovered a new low-fuel route to the Moon using hidden gravitational pathways in space. The trajectory saves more fuel than previous lunar routes while maintaining constant communication with Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 May 2026 22:03 IST
Scientists Discover New Fuel-Saving Route to the Moon

Photo Credit: NASA

Earth sets at on April 6, 2026, over the moon's curved limb in this photo captured by the Artemis 2.

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Highlights
  • Scientists discovered a hidden low-fuel shortcut route to the Moon
  • New trajectory saves fuel while keeping Earth communication active
  • The study 30 analysed million Earth–Moon flight path possibilities
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Travel to the Moon comes at a great cost, both monetary and in terms of fuel. The amount of propellant a spacecraft needs for its journey will increase launch costs and cut into payload space. For many years now, scientists have been using a trajectory approach to reach the Moon, which uses a very large amount of fuel. However, a research team from around the world has discovered a fuel-efficient path to the Moon that had never before been noticed.

Inside the New Study

The study, published in the journal Astrodynamics in April 2026 by researchers from the University of São Paulo and the University of Coimbra, used a technique called the theory of functional connections to reduce the computing power needed for complex orbital simulations. The team modelled 30 million different Earth–Moon trajectories, of which 280,000 are referenced in the paper. Rather than assuming that the shortest geometric path is the cheapest, the researchers applied a systematic analysis to explore non-obvious solutions — a methodology the authors say could be adopted widely in future mission planning.

Gravity's Counterintuitive Shortcut

Space is threaded with gravitational corridors shaped by the competing pulls of planets and moons, collectively known as the Interplanetary Transportation Network. The new research found that, rather than entering the Moon's gravitational "variate"—a natural trajectory leading to lunar orbit from its nearest point to Earth, approaching from the opposite side is more efficient. This counterintuitive path saves 58.8 meters per second of fuel over the previous best-known route and maintains uninterrupted communication with Earth — an advantage NASA's Artemis 2 mission lacked when its crew briefly passed behind the Moon.

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Further reading: Astrodynamics, Moon missions, lunar exploration, spacecraft navigation, fuel-efficient spaceflight, orbital mechanics, Artemis program, interplanetary travel, space research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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