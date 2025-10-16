Technology News
Bridgerton Season 4 To Begin Streaming on Netflix in 2026: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Bridgerton Season 4 marks the return of leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

Updated: 16 October 2025 19:40 IST
Bridgerton Season 4 To Begin Streaming on Netflix in 2026: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in two parts

  • Bridgerton Season 4 premieres in two parts on Netflix
  • Part 1 drops on January 29, followed by Part 2 on February 26
  • Don’t miss Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic journey in the new season
The most-awaited Bridgerton Season 4 is going to be released soon, as the makers have now announced the release date of Season 4, which again, will be released in two parts. The first part will premiere on January 29th and part 2 of the same will be released on February 26th. In this season, viewers can witness the romantic journey of Benedict Bridgerton with Sophie Baek.

When and Where to Watch

Netflix will host the premiere of Season 4, with the first part dropping on January 29th and the second part on February 26th. A recently released teaser has confirmed these dates.

Cast and Crew

Bridgerton Season 4 features an ensemble cast, including Nicole Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Sachs, Florence Hunt, and Will Tilston.

The Storyline

Season 4 of Bridgerton focuses mainly on Benedict Bridgerton, who is also the second-oldest son of the Bridgerton family. In this, Violet Bridgerton hosts a magnificent masquerade ball. In this, Benedict meets a mysterious woman dressed in a silver gown, and he feels an instant connection with her.So after this, with the help of his sister, Eloise, Benedict wanders into society to find the identity of this mysterious young lady.

But somehow his heart is still drawn towards Sophie, a clever and very spirited maid. She is always in the service of Araminta Gun, the lady of the house.

Reception

With its release split into two parts, Bridgerton Season 4 has already garnered attention and holds an IMDb rating of 7.4, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.
 

 

