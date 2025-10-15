Technology News
English Edition

Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online

They Call Him OG stars sensation Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2025 20:00 IST
Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Pawan Kalyan’s action film They Call Him OG premieres on Netflix soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ojas vanishes from Mumbai with his family for over a decade
  • Omi Bhau tries to kill Satya after his younger son
  • A gripping tale of what was planned in Mumbai,and Ojas seeking Wrath
Advertisement

After a remarkable hit, “They Call Him OG” is all set for its OTT release starting this October 23rd on Netflix. The movie marked a noteworthy success at the box office, summing up 184.20 crores. Also, the fans of Pawan Kalyan who missed watching the film in the theatres now have the opportunity to stream it online. The movie will be released soon on Netflix, after completing its four-week theatrical run. While an official statement from the makers is yet to be expected, if the rights are given to any other platform.

When and where to watch They Call Him OG

After a success at the box office, They Call Him OG is speculated to be released on Netflix on October 23. Viewers will require a paid subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Cast and Crew of They Call Him OG

The cast of They Call Him OG includes Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan and many others. While the movie is directed by Sujeeth. Ashwin Neal Mani is the creative director of the film. The storyline of the movie is written by and Sujeeth.

The Storyline

The movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, who comes out of his retirement while the crime in Mumbai goes unchecked. In the same movie, Emraan Hashmi is playing the gangster Omi Bhau, and Priyanka Arulmohan is Ojas's wife Kanmani. So here Ojas sets up a port and builds a massive empire in Mumbai. Now, here he kills the son of a gangster called Satyanarayan named Shyam. He leaves Mumbai and settles in Nashik with his wife Kanmani and daughter Tara.

Now, during the same time, the Gangster Satya, his team seize a container sent by Omi. This causes conflict and chaos. During this time, Satya ‘s younger son is killed by Omi. 

Reception

They Call Him OG is now ready for its OTT debut on Netflix. It was released in theatres and has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, ott, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026

Related Stories

Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  2. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Launch, Design Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
  5. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  6. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu Horror Film to Release ZEE5 Soon
  8. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG to Release on This OTT Platform
  9. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  10. YouTube Rolls Out Visual Changes With Redesigned Video Player and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  3. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  4. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  5. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  6. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
  7. Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
  8. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »