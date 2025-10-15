After a remarkable hit, “They Call Him OG” is all set for its OTT release starting this October 23rd on Netflix. The movie marked a noteworthy success at the box office, summing up 184.20 crores. Also, the fans of Pawan Kalyan who missed watching the film in the theatres now have the opportunity to stream it online. The movie will be released soon on Netflix, after completing its four-week theatrical run. While an official statement from the makers is yet to be expected, if the rights are given to any other platform.

When and where to watch They Call Him OG

After a success at the box office, They Call Him OG is speculated to be released on Netflix on October 23. Viewers will require a paid subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Cast and Crew of They Call Him OG

The cast of They Call Him OG includes Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan and many others. While the movie is directed by Sujeeth. Ashwin Neal Mani is the creative director of the film. The storyline of the movie is written by and Sujeeth.

The Storyline

The movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, who comes out of his retirement while the crime in Mumbai goes unchecked. In the same movie, Emraan Hashmi is playing the gangster Omi Bhau, and Priyanka Arulmohan is Ojas's wife Kanmani. So here Ojas sets up a port and builds a massive empire in Mumbai. Now, here he kills the son of a gangster called Satyanarayan named Shyam. He leaves Mumbai and settles in Nashik with his wife Kanmani and daughter Tara.

Now, during the same time, the Gangster Satya, his team seize a container sent by Omi. This causes conflict and chaos. During this time, Satya ‘s younger son is killed by Omi.

Reception

They Call Him OG is now ready for its OTT debut on Netflix. It was released in theatres and has an IMDB rating of 6.9.