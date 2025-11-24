Written and directed by Rahul Srinivas, The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a light-hearted Telugu comedy-drama film, which is now set for its digital debut. The film revolves around a village photographer, whose life turns into chaos when he loses the memory card, which consists of pre-wedding pictures and footage of a wealthy couple. As he embarks to revive it, he is confronted by self-realization and tries to undo all the wrong he did while trying to save himself from the trouble.

When and Where to Watch The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The film is set to premiere on December 05, 2025, exclusively on Zee5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The film follows Ramesh (Portrayed by Thiruveer Reddy), a village photographer, who gets hired by a wealthy client for a pre-wedding photoshoot of the young couple. However, things go unexpectedly chaotic when he loses the memory card that contained the pictures and footage from the pre-wedding shoot. To escape the trouble, Ramesh creates more havoc, which leads to further troubles. Soon, when he is hit by the self-realization, and only then, he decides to undo the damage he has done. The film explores themes of emotions, marriage, and loyalty.

Cast and Crew of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

This comedy-drama has been written and directed by Rahul Srinivas. The film stars Thiruveer Reddy in the lead role, supported by Tinu Shravya, Narendra, Rohan Roy, and more. Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy have produced the film, whereas Kalyan Nayak has delivered the music composition.

Reception of The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The film was theatrically released in November. 7th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.5/10.