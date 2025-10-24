Technology News
They Call Him OG Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Movie

They Call Me OG is a Telugu action thriller film that has finally landed on the digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2025 14:49 IST
They Call Him OG Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Movie

Photo Credit: Netflix

Movie streams on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam; subscription required

  • They Call Him OG is a Telugu action movie
  • It stars Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi
  • Streaming Now, only on Netflix, in multiple languages
Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a Telugu action thriller film that has now landed on your digital screens. The plot follows Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster, as he returns to Mumbai after being away for almost a decade. He will now confront his former friend-turned-enemy, Omi Bhau, who currently dominates the city, only to protect Satya Dada, after the explosives were sent to his port. The movie is packed with action and involves sequences of betrayal, loyalty, and friendship.

When and Where To Watch They Call Him OG

This movie is now streaming on Netflix, in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of They Call Him OG

This action-thriller movie revolves around a retired gangster called Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan), who returns to Mumbai, almost a decade later, after surviving the Japan Massacre. However, as he returns, he becomes the protector of Satya Dada, who gets entangled in the conspiracy planned by Omi Bhau (Played by Emraan Hashmi), as he sent a mysterious container packed with explosives to the port. Now, Ojas and Omi, friend-turned-enemies, must confront each other. The sequences soon turn violent, and the conflicts are packed with action.

Cast and Crew of They Call Him OG

Written and directed by Sujeeth, this movie stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arulmohan, Shaan Kakkar, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by S. Thaman, while Navin Nooli is the editor.

Reception of They Call Him OG

The movie was theatrically released on Sept 25th, 2025, where it made a decent collection at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.8/10.

 

Further reading: They Call Me OG, Telugu action movie 2025, Netflix, streaming

Further reading: They Call Me OG, Telugu action movie 2025, Netflix, streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Next-Gen Xbox Will Be 'Very Premium, Very High-End Curated Experience', Says Xbox President Sarah Bond
Microsoft Introduces Major Copilot Upgrade, Brings Avatar, Groups and Health Features
