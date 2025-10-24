Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a Telugu action thriller film that has now landed on your digital screens. The plot follows Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster, as he returns to Mumbai after being away for almost a decade. He will now confront his former friend-turned-enemy, Omi Bhau, who currently dominates the city, only to protect Satya Dada, after the explosives were sent to his port. The movie is packed with action and involves sequences of betrayal, loyalty, and friendship.

When and Where To Watch They Call Him OG

This movie is now streaming on Netflix, in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of They Call Him OG

This action-thriller movie revolves around a retired gangster called Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan), who returns to Mumbai, almost a decade later, after surviving the Japan Massacre. However, as he returns, he becomes the protector of Satya Dada, who gets entangled in the conspiracy planned by Omi Bhau (Played by Emraan Hashmi), as he sent a mysterious container packed with explosives to the port. Now, Ojas and Omi, friend-turned-enemies, must confront each other. The sequences soon turn violent, and the conflicts are packed with action.

Cast and Crew of They Call Him OG

Written and directed by Sujeeth, this movie stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arulmohan, Shaan Kakkar, and more in prominent roles. The music composition has been delivered by S. Thaman, while Navin Nooli is the editor.

Reception of They Call Him OG

The movie was theatrically released on Sept 25th, 2025, where it made a decent collection at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.8/10.