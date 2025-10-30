Raj Tarun's Chiranjeeva OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Raj Tarun was seen as a new dimension in Chiranjeeva, a sincere, interesting fantasy-comedy dream that combines comedy, thrill, and supernatural elements. These aspects all take the audience into a whole new realm of its own. In this Aha Original, a young man's unremarkable life transforms into a world of fear, laughter, and, above all, affection when he unwittingly obtains a rare ability. The film has plenty of hectic minutes balanced with high-energy quirk and joy, and it's clear how it will be a fun OTT watch with Raj Tarun lighting up the screen with his wit and charm.

When and Where to Watch Chiranjeeva

Chiranjeeva will stream exclusively on Aha starting November 7, 2025. Viewers can catch the film with an active subscription on the platform.

Trailer and Plot of Chiranjeeva

The trailer gives a glimpse of Shiva, played by Raj Tarun, a fast-driving van driver who becomes an ambulance driver just to enjoy speeding on the roads. His carefree life spins wildly after a mysterious accident blesses him — or rather curses him — with a strange gift: the power to see how much time a person has left to live. What begins as a comic surprise soon turns emotional and chaotic as Shiva struggles with the responsibility and shock this power brings into his world. With laughs, light thrills, and soft emotional beats, the film promises a unique fantasy ride.

Cast and Crew of Chiranjeeva

The film stars Raj Tarun in the lead, supported by Kushiita Kallapu as the female lead. Chiranjeeva is directed by actor-comedian Abhinaya Krishna in his directorial debut and produced by Rahul Avudoddi and Suhasini Rahul under Stream Line Productions.

Reception of Chiranjeeva

With the release on the way, the audience has given a positive buzz to Chiranjeeva, expecting a fun concept with the quirky performance style of Raj Tarun. Fans are welcoming his return with light-hearted cinema. IMDb rating 7.5/10, which is a high rating on release, getting good buzz from viewers and critics on reviews.