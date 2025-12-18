The Villainess is Adored by the Prince is an upcoming Japanese anime Light novel series that is an adaptation being produced by Studio Deen. Directed by Takayuki Hamana, this series revolves around a Japanese woman who reincarnates as the antagonist of the otome game Lapis Lazuli Ring, only to save his relationship with his fiancé, who is a prince of the original game. However, the game soon turns from dark to emotional when she is proposed to by the Crown Prince of the neighbouring forest.

When and Where to Watch The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

This series will land on January 11, 2026, exclusively on Crunchyroll. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

This is a light-hearted novel anime series that follows a Japanese woman named Tairarose (voiced by Mai Fuchigami), who reincarnates as a villain in her favorite game called Lapis Lazuli Ring, only to ruin it forever, after her engagement with the Crown Prince ends. However, instead of a tragic end, things take a turn, and Aquasteed, the Prince of the neighbouring forest, proposes his love to her. That's when the sequences and the dynamics of the game transform from dark into laying their focus on the relationship. The series is expected to be packed with a blend of action, love, and revenge.

Cast and Crew of The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

Written by Yoshimi Narita, this series features the voices of Mai Fuchigami, Yuichiro Umehara, Takuya Sato, Junichi Suwabe, and more. Significantly, the music composition for the series has been delivered by Satoshi Hono and Nakano Karin.

Reception of The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

This is an upcoming series that is yet to be released on the digital platform; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.