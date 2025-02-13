The highly anticipated third season of The Wheel of Time is set to premiere on March 13, bringing back the epic fantasy world based on Robert Jordan's book series. The show, which debuted in 2021, has already established itself as one of the most ambitious adaptations in the genre. Featuring a complex mythology, a deeply woven story, and a large ensemble cast, the series follows the journey of the Dragon Reborn and the battle between good and evil. Season 3 will adapt The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in the 14-part saga, and will delve further into the war against the Dark One and his powerful followers. With the One Power at the centre of the conflict, alliances will be tested, and the fate of the world will hang in the balance.

When and Where to Watch The Wheel of Time Season 3

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time will be available exclusively on Prime Video from March 13. The first two seasons remain accessible for streaming on the platform, allowing viewers to catch up on the story before the new episodes arrive. A weekly episode release schedule is expected, though the exact rollout has not been officially confirmed.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Wheel of Time Season 3

The latest season picks up with Rand al'Thor, now publicly recognised as the Dragon Reborn, being pursued by the Forsaken, a group of powerful followers of the Dark One. Among them is Lanfear, who shares a complicated history with Rand. Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai played by Rosamund Pike, along with Rand's childhood friends, will continue their fight to ensure he fulfils his destiny. Meanwhile, dark forces continue to rise, threatening the fragile balance between Light and Shadow. The trailer showcases intense battles, mystical landscapes, and a deepening of the show's high fantasy elements.

Cast and Crew of The Wheel of Time Season 3

Returning cast members include Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, and Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon. Rosamund Pike reprises her role as Moiraine Damodred, with Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran. New additions include Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear, Laia Costa as Moghedien, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale. Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner, continuing his work in adapting the series for television.

Reception of ‘The Wheel of Time'

The series has received a mixed-to-positive response, with praise for its production design, performances, and world-building.