Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A quirky comedy-drama, Oops! Ab Kya? explores an accidental pregnancy with chaos and laughter on Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 February 2025 15:54 IST
Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Disney+Hotstar

A quirky comedy-drama is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar next week.

Highlights
  • Oops! Ab Kya? streams on Disney+ Hotstar from Feb 20, 2025
  • It is a comedy-drama about an unexpected pregnancy
  • The show blends humour, drama, and modern relationships in a fun ride
A new comedy-drama series, Oops! Ab Kya?, is set to arrive on streaming platforms, bringing a mix of humour, drama, and unexpected twists. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead role, the series explores the chaos that unfolds when a medical error leads to an accidental artificial insemination. The narrative delves into relationships, personal dilemmas, and generational clashes, all wrapped in a lighthearted yet meaningful storyline. With an engaging cast and a unique premise, this series promises to be an entertaining watch.

When and Where to Watch Oops! Ab Kya?

The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20, 2025. Available under the platform's general subscription plan, it will be accessible to all subscribers in India. The show aims to entertain audiences with its engaging storyline and comic take on an unexpected pregnancy.

Official Trailer and Plot of Oops! Ab Kya?

The storyline follows Roohi, played by Shweta Basu Prasad, whose meticulously planned life spirals into chaos due to a medical mix-up. What was meant to be a routine visit to the doctor takes an unexpected turn when she learns she has been accidentally inseminated. The situation grows even more complicated when it is revealed that the donor is her current boss. The teaser gives glimpses of the emotional and comedic rollercoaster that ensues, highlighting Roohi's struggle to balance tradition, modernity and the unpredictable circumstances she faces. The narrative blends light-hearted moments with deeper themes of self-discovery, family and unexpected life changes.

Cast and Crew of Oops! Ab Kya?

Alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, the cast includes Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela, all portraying pivotal roles. The series is directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal, known for their expertise in creating engaging content with a blend of drama and humour. Produced by Dice Media, the show promises to deliver an entertaining yet thought-provoking experience, making it a must-watch for fans of comedy-drama series.

Comments

Further reading: Oops Ab Kya, OTT release
