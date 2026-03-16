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Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Battery Capacity

Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 12:00 IST
Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Battery Capacity

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Lite 5G will be 8.4mm thick

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Highlights
  • Realme P4 Lite 5G will be offered in two colour options
  • Realme P4 Lite 5G will ship with Realme UI 7.0
  • The phone will carry a dual rear camera unit
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Realme P4 Lite 5G will be launched in India later this week, the Chinese tech firm announced on Monday. The handset will be the 5G counterpart of the recently launched Realme P4 Lite 4G, which was unveiled in the country on February 24. Apart from the India launch date, the smartphone maker has also revealed the key specifications and features of the phone, including its battery capacity. It is confirmed to be sold in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. The phone will be offered in two colour options.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on March 19

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the Realme P4 Lite 5G will be launched in India on March 19 at 12 pm IST. Along with the announcement, the tech firm has confirmed that the handset will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 1.47 days of battery backup on a single charge. The company has also teased the phone's design. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green colourways.

Additionally, the Realme P4 Lite 5G is teased to carry a dual Matrix AI Camera unit on the back, housed inside individually placed lenses, led by a 13-megapixel main shooter. There is also a third cutout on the back, which could feature the light sensor. The upcoming Realme handset also appears with a dual-tone rear panel, with rectangular blocks shown in a different shade of the colours. The company calls it the “ColorPop” design. The handset will be 8.4mm thick.

The company has also confirmed that the Realme P4 Lite 5G will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. For thermal management, the smartphone will be equipped with the Airflow vapour chamber, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. It will sport a display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, offering up to 900 nits peak brightness. The company claims that it will ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, while also offering MIL-STD-810H shock resistance.

Moreover, the tech firm claims that the Realme P4 Lite 5G will offer a four-year “Zero Lag” experience. The smartphone will ship with the company's Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, AI Boost functionality for performance optimisation, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

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Further reading: Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch, Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications, Realme P4 Lite 5G Features, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design and Battery Capacity
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