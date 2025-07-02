WWE 2K25 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this month, 2K announced Tuesday. The wrestling title, which released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms in March, will launch on the Switch 2 on July 23. The game is now up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. 2K also detailed the editions coming to the new console, along with pre-order benefits and features, and debuted an announcement trailer for the Switch 2 version of the game.

WWE 2K25 Coming to Switch 2

On Nintendo Switch 2, WWE 2K25 will be available in Standard Edition, Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition, just like on other platforms. The Switch 2 version of the game will support all WWE 2K25 game modes and match types available on other consoles, 2K confirmed. This includes ‘The Island', the open-world mode that lets players roam around four districts and take on quests and challenges, which was previously only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Other modes like 2K Showcase, MyGM, MyFaction, MyRise and Universe will be available in the port, as well.

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 on Switch 2 is priced at $69.99 and comes with the base game. Switch 2 players who pre-order the Standard Edition will get the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which includes five playable WWE superstars and cosmetic items for The Island mode.

The Deadman Edition, priced at $99.99, includes everything that comes with the Standard Edition, plus the Deadman Edition bonus pack, which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island and Brother Love Manager. The edition also includes the Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC (in-game currency).

Finally, the The Bloodline Edition, priced at $129.99, includes the Ringside Pass and The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable superstar, on top of all content included in the Standard and Deadman editions of WWE 2K25. The Bloodline Edition also comes with a bonus pack that features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable superstars, in addition to a selection of cosmetic items for The Island mode.

The edition will also add the WrestleMania 41 Pack, featuring the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Superstar Persona cards and playable superstars and a new playable superstar, at a later date, 2K said.

The WWE 2K franchise was confirmed to arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 when Nintendo fully unveiled the console in April. The wrestling game first released across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on March 14.

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 with a thin library of first-party games. The hybrid console, however, has received strong support from third-party developers, with several popular titles launching day one, including Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction and more. Later this month, Nintendo will launch Donkey Kong Bananza exclusively on the Switch 2.