  PS Plus Game Catalog Adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell and More in September

PS Plus Game Catalog Adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell and More in September

All titles joining Game Catalog will be available to play from September 16.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 September 2025 14:05 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica, Green Hell and More in September

Photo Credit: 2K

WWE 2K25 was released on March 14

Highlights
  • Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra, Deluxe/Premium tier members
  • WWE 2K25 features a new 'The Island' mode for PvPvE matches
  • Persona 5 Tactica is a turn-based RPG set during the events of Persona 5
The PlayStation Game Catalog lineup for September has been announced. This month, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members will be able to play Visual Concepts' latest wrestling game, WWE 2K25. The game introduced new modes and gameplay improvements over its predecessor. Other titles joining Game Catalog in September include turn-based strategy game; Persona 5 Tactica; survival title, Green Hell; action RPG, Fate/Samurai Remnant; survival horror game, Crow Country; adventure title, The Invincible; and yet another survival horror game, Conscript.

All games will be available on PS Plus Game Catalog from September 16. Sony also announced that a classic Legacy of Kain title would join the Classics Catalog for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members this month. Here's a closer look at this month's Game Catalog lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for September

WWE 2K25 leads the slate of games joining Game Catalog in September. The annual wrestling title from developer Visual Concepts was released in March this year and brought incremental upgrades over WWE 2K24. Major additions include the new ‘The Island' mode, which beings an online PvPvE experience with custom characters, inspired by NBA 2K's ‘The City'mode. Traditional modes like Showcase, MyGM, and MyRise return, albeit with improvements and new features.

The game also introduces intergender wrestling for the first time in the WWE 2K franchise. Other new gameplay features include chain wrestling, new Underground and Bloodline Rules match types, barricade diving, and more. WWE 2K25 will be available on PS5 and PS4.

p5 tactica p5 tactica

Persona 5 Tactica was released in 2023
Photo Credit: Atlus

Game Catalog will also add Persona 5 Tactica this month. In Atlus' tactical RPG from 2003, players control a party of up to three characters and take part in turn-based battle on grid-based maps. It takes place alongside the events of Persona 5 and focusses on Phantom Thieves of Hearts, the vigilante high-school group from the game.

Persona 5 Tactica features familiar characters from Persona, but tells a new story, where Phantom Thieves find themselves in an alternate realm suffering from oppression. The group then joins a rebel faction to fight against the oppressive regime of the Legionnaires. The RPG will be available on PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus Game Catalog adds a couple of survival horror games this month. Crow Country, from developers SFB Games, pays homage to retro horror games from Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises through its art style and gameplay. Conscript, on the other hand, is a top-down survival horror game set during the First World War. Players take on the role of a French soldier in the trenches during the battle of Verdun.

conscript conscript

Conscript is a survival horror game set during World War I
Photo Credit: Team17

Open-world survival title Green Hell also joins Game Catalog this month. Set in the Amazon rainforest, the game tasks players to survive in harsh conditions by foraging and crafting. Players must find and eat food, get enough sleep, and fend off dangerous animals. You can hunt, gather resources, and build a shelter, while playing solo or in co-op.

The first-person open-world title features a campaign that's over 25 hours long and tells the story of anthropologist Jake Higgins, who is searching for his missing wife, Mia, in the Amazon. Green Hell is available on PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games joining Game Catalog in September:

WWE 2K25 (PS4, PS5)

Persona 5 Tactica (PS4, PS5)

Green Hell (PS4, PS5)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS4, PS5)

Crow Country (PS4, PS5)

Conscript (PS5)

The Invincible (PS5)

Finally, on September 16 PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium tier members will get to play Legacy of Kain: Defiance on PS4 and PS5. The classic PS2 action-adventure title was originally released in 2003.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
